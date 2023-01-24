FIRE DEPARTMENT COFFEE NAMED OFFICIAL COFFEE OF NHRA

Veteran-owned Coffee Brand Selected as Presenting Partner of the AB Motorsport Pit Side Experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NHRA announced today that Fire Department Coffee , a veteran-owned brand that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders, has been named the Official Coffee of NHRA as part of a multi-year agreement.

As the Official Coffee of NHRA, Fire Dept. Coffee will see integrations across all NHRA marketing and social media, with a robust advertising campaign coupled with on-site activations at Pit Side Experiences at all NHRA National Events. Its first on-site presence will be at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals (March 9-12) at famed Gainesville Raceway.

Fire Dept. Coffee will also spearhead the inaugural "NHRA Hero of the Day" program. The program will identify and honor a local Veteran, firefighter or first responder in the crowd at all 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season events.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to introduce our brand, and our mission, and get out on the track to share Fire Dept. Coffee with NHRA fans across the country," said Luke Schneider, Founder and CEO of Fire Department Coffee. "It's especially exciting to use our new platform to honor a local hero at each event."

For 2023, Fire Dept. Coffee has set its sights on forging partnerships within the racing community, an opportunity to promote keeping drivers – and their fans – fueled on race day and beyond. One key partnership is with NHRA Top Fuel star Antron Brown, a three-time world champion with 71 career wins, and owner of AB Motorsports. Brown became a team owner for the first time during the 2022 season, and will work closely with Fire Department Coffee to introduce his dedicated fanbase and following to the brand throughout the year.

"As we embark on this new venture with the AB Motorsports Pit Side Experience and operate the program internally at ABM, we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Fire Department Coffee as the presenting partner of the Pit Side Experience," Brown said. "We host upwards of 6,000 guests each year amongst Matco Tools, FVP and the ABM roster of partners, and for Fire Dept. Coffee to see the NHRA and ABM as a prominent marketing platform makes us very proud. We'll have a permanent coffee bar inside the Pit Side Experience for our guests and team to enjoy, and we're ready to help introduce the NHRA fan base to a great coffee brand."

Schneider, a former firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran, founded Fire Department Coffee in 2016. He was inspired by the role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts. Today, the business continues to be run by active and retired firefighters, who work together to provide a variety of great-tasting coffees – including Fire Department Coffee's proprietary Spirit Infused Coffee (developed in 2016) to consumers. Fire Department Coffee supports first responders through its Fire Department Coffee Foundation, which gives back to firefighters and first responders who have become sick or injured on the job, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

"It's exciting to welcome Fire Department Coffee as the Official Coffee of the NHRA, and we know their high-quality coffee is going to keep fans energized at each race this season," said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. "Their commitment to first responders is equally impressive and it is great to partner with them on the 'NHRA Hero of the Day' program as well."

About Fire Department Coffee

Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a NaVOBA certified veteran-owned business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, single serve coffee pods, and ready-to-drink coffee is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee experts.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA's Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA's streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

