InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cervical Biopsy Forceps (OSK-391)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I perform many cervical biopsies and thought there should be a better device to ensure that enough tissue sample is removed," said an inventor, from El Centro, Calif., "so I invented CHIBAS CERVICAL BIOPSY FORCEPS. My two-in-one design eliminates the need to dilate the cervix with dilators prior to the biopsy."

The invention provides improved cervical biopsy forceps for obtaining sufficient tissue to make a diagnosis during a biopsy. In doing so, it enables the biopsy to be performed with ease and precision. As a result, it reduces discomfort for patients and it can be used on women whose cervix is stenotic, virginal, or has never been dilated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for any provider who performs colposcopy guided biopsies.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

