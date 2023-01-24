Josh Bersin Company Predicts a Year of Massive Change and Offers Recommended Peremptory Actions in Comprehensive In-Depth Report

Economic slowdown coupled with worker burnout and very tight labor market force companies to focus on productivity, simplification, and job redesign

Accelerated job automation and industry transformation will force employers to increase investment in reskilling, skills technology, and building new capabilities

New issues like People Sustainability, Hybrid Work, Pay Equity, and Systemic pay models will challenge CEOs, CFOs, and CHROs to think differently

Massive growth in talent intelligence, employee experience, and healthy workplace strategies will create continued investment in HR

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, a research and advisory company focused on HR and workforce strategies, has today launched an extensive new report setting out changes for work and the workplace for the year ahead.

The comprehensive 30-plus page resource, Predictions for 2023: Redefining Work, The Workforce, and HR, provides a 360-degree assessment of how new approaches to talent management and supporting staff, as well as capability future-proofing, need to emerge as entire industries are upended by a lack of critical skills.

It points to a year of massive change, but also a pivot toward focusing on real human needs, following seismic shifts for not just HR but also society and work as a whole. After three years of pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation, and a move to hybrid working, workforces are, in many cases, feeling exasperated.

Key work-related shifts explored in this asset include:

A changing resource pool that offers more diverse employee representation and also a robust and consistent approach to employee psychological safety, equity, and inclusion

An aging workforce which will oblige employers to accommodate the broadest-ever spectrum of ages and divergent employee needs

The mass reinvention of entire industries and the associated knock-on effect on capability requirements and talent planning, as old skillsets become obsolete and new ones rise in demand

New work styles including multi-functional working and hybrid models, which will force HR leaders to plan how to best provide for these scenarios without losing sight of people's needs, wellbeing, and aspirations

A new concept of people sustainability which necessitates a more well-rounded role in keeping all employees feeling safe, fulfilled, and cared for at work

New leadership approaches where managers must learn to balance empathetic, flexible management styles with the need for ever-increasing productivity through techniques like better listening and technology solutions to track performance and other emerging key metrics in the flow of work

New approaches to Learning and Development, e.g. using talent marketplaces to build employee skills through projects, gigs, mentoring, relationship building, and so on

Strategic use of advanced technology aids in the form of integrated skills-powered talent platforms that create, infer, or store skills and talent intelligence or people analytics allowing employers to distill early insights and uncover less obvious opportunities to keep staff interested and engaged, while simultaneously addressing the pipeline for future capabilities.





Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"2023 is going to be a challenging year for business and HR leaders, with many CHROs transitioning to becoming something more akin to a Chief Productivity or Culture Officer than has been the case previously.

"Employers will need to step up, because, as companies get serious about their industry transformations and handling a slowing economy, we'll see new ideas about reskilling, mobilizing talent internally, and redesigning jobs. For sure, tools will be there to help, but the best ideas will need to come from HR leads—those visionaries who are in constant dialog with the business and are open to trying new things."

The Predictions for 2023: Redefining Work, The Workforce, and HR report is available to download here.

