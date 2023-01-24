New Mexico Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park receive national recognition for their best-in-class teaching and use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces, NM and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park, NM to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Bryant and Chavira are among 30 educators from 22 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, championing equity, and having taught for at least two years.

"Teachers are true rockstars," said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year's Extraordinary Educators are no exception—they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Laura and Rita for their amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing them with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help them continue to grow their craft."

With nearly 340 years of combined teaching experience, this year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, and instructional specialists. All of the educators were ultimately selected by an advisory board featuring leaders from Curriculum Associates, previously inducted Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

The Extraordinary Educators will have continued access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

"I am excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator because I love learning! i-Ready is a very different math curriculum from what I have seen in the past. We are in year three of implementation and it has given me an opportunity to test what I know and challenge what I don't in math," said Bryant. "As an Extraordinary Educator, I am looking forward to networking with other educators and all the hands-on professional development opportunities. I am always looking for different ways of thinking, breaking molds, and learning from others."

"It is humbling to have been chosen as Extraordinary Educator amongst so many admirable candidates. It is truly an honor," said Chavira. "I look forward to collaborating with other teachers and building a positive rapport with them."

This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in one-third of schools in New Mexico.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2023 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

