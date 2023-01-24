Thought Industries New Online Academy for Enterprise Learning Built on Industry's Leading 'Headless' LMS Platform

Helium Developer Framework Dramatically Reduces Time-to-Delivery

While Enabling Ultimate Flexibility in Academy Design and Customization

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced the launch of its new online learning Academy powered by Helium , the world's only fully customizable headless LMS developer framework, which was launched last year at the company's annual customer and LMS industry event, Cognition22.

The Thought Industries Academy is the first site launched using Helium and takes advantage of the ultimate flexibility in design and development capabilities. Helium minimizes the time spent liaising with developers and maximizes the impact of every learning experience. One of the major advantages of building the new Academy using Helium is the significant reduction in time-to-delivery – from six months to five weeks, including the design of PDF wireframes all the way through to implementing code.

Thought Industries worked with Verified Helium Partner, Enable Education, to develop the new Academy site. "To be one of the first to test out this new framework, which we see as a huge competitive advantage for us and our clients, was super exciting!" says Ben Zimmer, CEO & Founder of Enable Education. "Enable's web development team successfully leveraged Helium to rapidly produce the new, streamlined, and highly customized Academy page - and we're thrilled with the result!"

Helium makes it easier for designers and developers to collaborate, which historically has been a pain point for many companies eager to customize and extend the capabilities of their LMS systems. Traditionally, designers either build the mockups, and are then met with constraints when developers try to translate them to the screen, or they view the system first, and then create limited mockups to match. Both approaches are difficult, costly and time-consuming.

"It was crucial for us to be our own first customer in creating the new Ti Learning Academy. Helium gave us all the flexibility we needed to meet the needs of learning professionals worldwide," said Philip Cahill, Thought Industries Senior Director of Customer Education. "With Helium, we were able to build our new Academy without any limits, and as an added bonus, it gave us a great opportunity to show customers what Helium can do."

The Thought Industries Academy is a one-stop shop for learning professionals looking to grow the potential of their Thought Industries learning platform and programs. Thought Industries customers will find an array of self-service resources, with new content, featured resources, and FAQs placed front and center to streamline the learning experience.

Explore the new Thought Industries Academy to see Helium in action.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

