emnify wins the 2023 Platinum Prize for the Best Cellular IoT Initiative from Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards

emnify's IoT SuperNetwork is industry-leading in the delivery of cellular Internet of Things connectivity

Meet emnify's team at IoT Solutions World Congress Barcelona to learn more about how we are redefining cellular connectivity with our multi-award winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork

BERLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emnify, the leading cloud native enabler of cellular communications in IoT, is proud to announce that the emnify IoT SuperNetwork has been acknowledged as the Platinum Winner for Best Cellular IoT Initiative at the Future Digital Awards 2023. The Future Digital Awards, presented by Juniper Research, recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to continue to make a significant impact long into the future.

Juniper Award Winner batch emnify (PRNewsfoto/emnify GmbH) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized for the Best Cellular IoT Initiative", says Frank Stoecker, emnify CEO and co-founder. "Juniper Research specifically recognizes challengers and disruptors in the industry. We have been proudly re-thinking and re-shaping the business of IoT connectivity since 2014: The emnify IoT SuperNetwork is industry-leading and is the most unique way of delivering cellular connectivity to the IoT market. We appreciate that our efforts have been recognized by many industry players, as well as analysts. Many thanks to Juniper Research, and to our clients and experts at emnify, who inspire us every day."

emnify will be exhibiting at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona and you can also find Frank Stoecker himself presenting, Redefining Cellular Connectivity with the emnify IoT SuperNetwork on Tuesday, 31 January 2021, 12:55 – 13:25, Room 2.

To further discuss how our market leading Connectivity solution can enable your next IoT use case come and visit us at IoT Solutions World Congress: Stand E 571, Hall 4.

About emnify



emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. emnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

Founded in 2014, emnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource –trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about emnify, please visit www.emnify.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989964/emnify_Juniper_Award.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989965/emnify_Founder_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989966/emnify_GmbH_Logo.jpg

emnify founder team: Frank Stoecker, CEO, Martin Giess, CTO, Alexander Schebler, VP of Network Access at emnify (PRNewsfoto/emnify GmbH) (PRNewswire)

emnify Logo (PRNewsfoto/emnify GmbH) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE emnify GmbH