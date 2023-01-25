PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

- Fourth quarter net income of $137.9 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.51
- Fourth quarter net income increased 8.7% compared to fourth quarter 2021
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) during fourth quarter 2022
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $1.422 billion or 8.5% during 2022
- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.56%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.47%, average common equity of 8.26%, average tangible common equity of 16.26%(1), and efficiency ratio of 40.87%
- Pending acquisitions of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., Midland, Texas, and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas
- Approved 2023 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock
HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $137.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9.4%, and the annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.47%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.
"During the fourth quarter of 2022, Prosperity continued to see growth in loans, which we expect will continue in 2023. The growth comes from new loans as well as existing loans not paying off as fast as they did when rates were low and it was opportunistic for borrowers to repay or move the loans. Consumer spending remains strong, especially in the tourism, restaurant and hospitality sectors. Real estate sales and pricing have been affected by the increase in rates, but we expect that because of inventory levels and population growth, the impact will be less in Texas and Oklahoma," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We believe that the economies in Texas and Oklahoma will outperform other states over the next several years as companies and individuals continue to move to the states because of lower tax rates and a business-friendly political environment. We expect that companies will need more infrastructure and buildings and consumers will need more housing and places to spend their money, and both will need banks to finance the growth," continued Zalman.
"While the net interest margin at some banks has improved immediately because of higher rates, we expect Prosperity's net interest margin to continue to increase over the next several years as our bond portfolio, which yielded 1.96% during the fourth quarter of 2022, reprices to higher yields assuming that rates normalize near the current rate," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Net income was $137.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million(3) for the same period in 2021, an increase of $11.1 million or 8.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in loans and securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million, and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9.4%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $137.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $135.8 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $2.1 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income and a decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.3%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 1.47%, 8.26% and 16.26%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 40.87%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $256.1 million compared with $244.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $11.4 million or 4.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.1 million compared with $260.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.5 million or 1.7%.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 2.97% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher average balances and higher average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities.
Noninterest income was $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $35.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.0 million or 5.5%. This change was primarily due to a higher net gain on sale or write-down of assets, an increase in trust income and an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $37.7 million compared with $34.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.0 million or 8.8%, primarily due to a higher net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $119.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $119.5 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $294 thousand. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $3.0 million or 2.4% to $119.2 million compared with $122.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest expense.
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Net income was $524.5 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $519.3 million(6) for 2021, an increase of $5.2 million or 1.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.73 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $5.60 for 2021, an increase of 2.3%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 1.39%, 7.97% and 15.94%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 42.23%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.005 billion compared with $993.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $11.9 million or 1.2%. The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $44.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $31.9 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.00% compared with 3.14% for 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $44.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $31.9 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $145.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $140.0 million for 2021, an increase of $5.2 million or 3.7%, primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets, an increase in trust income and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.
Noninterest expense was $484.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $473.6 million for 2021, an increase of $10.6 million or 2.2%. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense and the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate.
Balance Sheet Information
At December 31, 2022, Prosperity had $37.690 billion in total assets, a decrease of $144.1 million or 0.4%, compared with $37.834 billion at December 31, 2021.
Loans at December 31, 2022 were $18.840 billion, an increase of $223.7 million or 1.2%, compared with $18.616 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans, partially offset by decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans. Linked quarter loans increased $333.5 million or 1.8% (7.2% annualized) from $18.506 billion at September 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at December 31, 2022 were $18.093 billion compared to $16.671 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.422 billion or 8.5%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) from $17.575 billion at September 30, 2022.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $429.5 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $3.4 million) or 2.3% of total loans, of which $209.0 million were production loans and $220.5 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $491.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $27.9 million) or 2.6% of total loans at December 31, 2021, of which $294.1 million were production loans and $197.2 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of December 31, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $453.4 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $419.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $28.534 billion, a decrease of $2.238 billion or 7.3%, compared with $30.772 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Linked quarter deposits decreased $766.6 million or 2.6% from $29.300 billion at September 30, 2022.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022 compared with $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021 and $19.9 million or 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared with $316.3 million at December 31, 2021 and $312.1 million at September 30, 2022. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared with $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and $282.2 million or 1.52% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021 and 1.61%(1) at September 30, 2022.
Net charge-offs were $603 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $6.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $8.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on April 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2022 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the year ended December 31, 2022.
Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 full-service banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas. As of September 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.203 billion, total loans of $1.631 billion and total deposits of $1.842 billion.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of First Bancshares. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023, although delays could occur.
Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of September 30, 2022, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.387 billion, total loans of $940.5 million and total deposits of $1.249 billion.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Lone Star. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023, although delays could occur.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of December 31, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.690 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
______________
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $997 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $31.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $39.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
554
$
2,871
$
3,350
$
2,810
$
7,274
Loans held for investment
18,098,653
17,580,653
17,067,871
16,720,173
16,833,171
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
740,620
922,764
1,137,623
1,344,541
1,775,699
Total loans
18,839,827
18,506,288
18,208,844
18,067,524
18,616,144
Investment securities(A)
14,476,005
14,806,487
14,912,313
14,798,127
12,818,901
Federal funds sold
301
244
201
274
241
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(281,576)
(282,179)
(283,959)
(285,163)
(286,380)
Cash and due from banks
423,832
602,152
393,716
1,560,321
2,547,739
Goodwill
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
51,348
53,906
56,483
59,064
61,684
Other real estate owned
1,963
1,758
1,555
1,705
622
Fixed assets, net
339,453
337,099
335,939
336,075
319,799
Other assets
607,040
586,111
530,528
501,623
523,584
Total assets
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,915,448
$
11,154,143
$
11,032,184
$
10,776,652
$
10,750,034
Interest-bearing deposits
17,618,083
18,145,952
18,833,434
20,291,658
20,021,728
Total deposits
28,533,531
29,300,095
29,865,618
31,068,310
30,771,762
Other borrowings
1,850,000
1,165,000
300,000
—
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
428,134
454,304
481,785
440,891
448,099
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
148,843
282,514
188,079
227,614
156,926
Total liabilities
30,990,455
31,231,860
30,865,429
31,766,762
31,406,734
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,699,374
6,611,642
6,521,827
6,504,424
6,427,236
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
(A)
Includes $(4,396), $(296), $1,517, $2,115 and $2,290 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(B)
Includes $(3,473), $(234), $1,198 $1,671 and $1,809 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
235,126
$
210,268
$
192,770
$
193,025
$
206,209
$
831,189
$
869,908
Securities(C)
72,533
68,761
64,111
55,011
46,857
260,416
175,459
Federal funds sold and other earning
933
525
925
847
563
3,230
1,556
Total interest income
308,592
279,554
257,806
248,883
253,629
1,094,835
1,046,923
Interest expense:
Deposits
36,048
14,669
8,641
8,754
8,685
68,112
52,913
Other borrowings
14,682
3,719
450
—
—
18,851
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,725
487
244
185
184
2,641
702
Total interest expense
52,455
18,875
9,335
8,939
8,869
89,604
53,615
Net interest income
256,137
260,679
248,471
239,944
244,760
1,005,231
993,308
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
256,137
260,679
248,471
239,944
244,760
1,005,231
993,308
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,519
8,887
8,484
8,124
8,401
34,014
29,610
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,816
8,889
8,880
8,179
8,894
34,764
34,680
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,932
6,222
6,365
6,211
6,237
24,730
24,392
Trust income
3,498
3,174
2,875
2,703
2,698
12,250
10,278
Mortgage income
102
340
502
455
685
1,399
8,302
Brokerage income
905
940
917
892
953
3,654
3,320
Bank owned life insurance income
1,329
1,214
1,293
1,283
1,317
5,119
5,228
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
2,087
50
1,108
689
1,165
3,934
1,097
Other noninterest income
6,536
4,972
7,170
6,586
5,407
25,264
23,059
Total noninterest income
37,724
34,688
37,594
35,122
35,757
145,128
139,966
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
75,353
79,578
80,371
79,411
76,496
314,713
310,556
Net occupancy and equipment
8,147
8,412
8,039
7,848
8,140
32,446
32,184
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
9,716
9,516
9,246
8,849
9,050
37,327
35,104
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,873
2,807
2,851
2,850
2,801
11,381
10,638
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,558
2,577
2,581
2,620
2,855
10,336
11,551
Depreciation
4,438
4,436
4,539
4,547
4,518
17,960
18,095
Communications
3,506
3,374
3,206
2,919
3,134
13,005
12,028
Other real estate expense
154
198
195
214
24
761
496
Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate
(63)
(213)
14
(621)
2
(883)
(2,720)
Merger related expenses
272
—
—
—
—
272
—
Other noninterest expense
12,290
11,529
11,836
11,213
12,518
46,868
45,688
Total noninterest expense
119,244
122,214
122,878
119,850
119,538
484,186
473,620
Income before income taxes
174,617
173,153
163,187
155,216
160,979
666,173
659,654
Provision for income taxes
36,737
37,333
34,697
32,890
34,192
141,657
140,357
Net income available to common shareholders
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
524,516
$
519,297
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947, $11,450, $12,857 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $42,957 and $58,427 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
524,516
$
519,297
Basic earnings per share
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
1.33
$
1.38
$
5.73
$
5.60
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
1.33
$
1.38
$
5.73
$
5.60
Return on average assets (F)
1.47
%
1.45
%
1.36
%
1.29
%
1.37
%
1.39
%
1.44
%
Return on average common equity (F)
8.26
%
8.24
%
7.84
%
7.54
%
7.91
%
7.97
%
8.21
%
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)
16.26
%
16.44
%
15.73
%
15.30
%
16.26
%
15.94
%
17.18
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
3.05
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.00
%
3.14
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
40.87
%
41.38
%
43.12
%
43.68
%
42.79
%
42.23
%
41.83
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
17.78
%
17.47
%
17.44
%
17.00
%
16.99
%
17.78
%
16.99
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.88
%
(J)
15.44
%
(J)
15.26
%
(J)
15.32
%
(J)
15.10
%
15.88
%
(J)
15.10
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.88
%
(J)
15.44
%
(J)
15.26
%
(J)
15.32
%
(J)
15.10
%
15.88
%
(J)
15.10
%
Total risk-based capital
16.51
%
(J)
16.09
%
(J)
15.91
%
(J)
15.99
%
(J)
15.45
%
16.51
%
(J)
15.45
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.16
%
(J)
9.94
%
(J)
9.58
%
(J)
9.44
%
(J)
9.62
%
10.16
%
(J)
9.62
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
9.93
%
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.93
%
9.07
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,161
92,162
91,604
92,657
Diluted
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,161
92,162
91,604
92,657
Period end shares outstanding
91,314
91,210
91,196
92,160
92,170
91,314
92,170
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
2.11
$
1.99
Book value per common share
$
73.37
$
72.49
$
71.51
$
70.58
$
69.73
$
73.37
$
69.73
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
37.41
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
34.87
$
34.00
$
37.41
$
34.00
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
76.32
$
77.93
$
73.50
$
80.46
$
78.67
$
80.46
$
83.02
Low
$
66.71
$
65.37
$
64.69
$
69.08
$
68.53
$
64.69
$
64.40
Period end closing price
$
72.68
$
66.68
$
68.27
$
69.38
$
72.35
$
72.68
$
72.35
Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)
3,633
3,592
3,576
3,595
3,704
3,633
3,704
Number of banking centers
272
272
272
272
273
272
273
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
2022
Sep 30,
2022
Jun 30,
2022
Mar 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2022
Dec 31,
2021
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$603
$912
$(265)
$4,674
$4,635
$5,924
$31,440
ASC 310-30
$310
$322
$324
$521
$731
$1,477
$7,838
Securities net amortization
$12
$40
$12
$52
$139
$116
$557
Time deposits amortization
$59
$68
$84
$100
$127
$311
$1,162
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.6%, 21.3%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 21.3% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
(K)
Average
Interest
Average
(K)
Average
Interest
Average
(K)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
1,758
$
27
6.09 %
$
4,136
$
57
5.47 %
$
8,794
$
71
3.20 %
Loans held for investment
17,818,769
223,768
4.98 %
17,275,866
199,417
4.58 %
16,830,163
192,200
4.53 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
747,007
11,331
6.02 %
938,589
10,794
4.56 %
1,772,971
13,938
3.12 %
Total Loans
18,567,534
235,126
5.02 %
18,218,591
210,268
4.58 %
18,611,928
206,209
4.40 %
Investment securities
14,715,516
72,533
1.96 %
(L)
14,962,847
68,761
1.82 %
(L)
12,751,857
46,857
1.46 %
(L)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
101,986
933
3.63 %
87,859
525
2.37 %
1,393,859
563
0.16 %
Total interest-earning assets
33,385,036
308,592
3.67 %
33,269,297
279,554
3.33 %
32,757,644
253,629
3.07 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,546)
(283,244)
(287,191)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,515,412
4,480,512
4,476,582
Total assets
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
36,947,035
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,843,672
$
3,224
0.22 %
$
6,155,511
$
2,345
0.15 %
$
6,196,283
$
2,187
0.14 %
Savings and money market deposits
9,805,024
27,929
1.13 %
10,172,986
9,479
0.37 %
10,286,650
3,817
0.15 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,066,085
4,895
0.94 %
2,185,529
2,845
0.52 %
2,766,123
2,681
0.38 %
Other borrowings
1,465,533
14,682
3.97 %
577,828
3,719
2.55 %
—
—
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
441,405
1,725
1.55 %
473,584
487
0.41 %
432,981
184
0.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,621,719
52,455
1.06 %
(M)
19,565,438
18,875
0.38 %
(M)
19,682,037
8,869
0.18 %
(M)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
11,064,714
11,048,856
10,587,441
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
224,512
231,812
234,746
Total liabilities
30,940,892
30,876,053
30,534,171
Shareholders' equity
6,677,010
6,590,512
6,412,864
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
36,947,035
Net interest income and margin
$
256,137
3.04 %
$
260,679
3.11 %
$
244,760
2.96 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
440
458
457
Net interest income and margin
$
256,577
3.05 %
$
261,137
3.11 %
$
245,217
2.97 %
(K)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(L)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(M)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.68%, 0.24% and 0.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
(N)
Average
Interest
Average
(N)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
3,420
$
164
4.80 %
$
16,807
$
510
3.03 %
Loans held for investment
17,155,082
788,504
4.60 %
17,128,069
806,012
4.71 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,051,237
42,521
4.04 %
1,988,724
63,386
3.19 %
Total loans
18,209,739
831,189
4.56 %
19,133,600
869,908
4.55 %
Investment securities
14,613,799
260,416
1.78 %
(O)
11,328,903
175,459
1.55 %
(O)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
709,270
3,230
0.46 %
1,212,698
1,556
0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets
33,532,808
1,094,835
3.26 %
31,675,201
1,046,923
3.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(283,997)
(302,381)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,475,434
4,602,458
Total assets
$
37,724,245
$
35,975,278
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,299,924
$
10,175
0.16 %
$
6,169,864
$
17,215
0.28 %
Savings and money market deposits
10,384,178
45,907
0.44 %
9,883,549
19,582
0.20 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,322,754
12,030
0.52 %
2,917,976
16,116
0.55 %
Other borrowings
543,107
18,851
3.47 %
—
—
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
457,553
2,641
0.58 %
410,747
702
0.17 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,007,516
89,604
0.45 %
(P)
19,382,136
53,615
0.28 %
(P)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,903,539
10,036,519
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
204,574
204,522
Total liabilities
31,145,576
29,653,124
Shareholders' equity
6,578,669
6,322,154
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
37,724,245
$
35,975,278
Net interest income and margin
$
1,005,231
3.00 %
$
993,308
3.14 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,815
2,229
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
1,007,046
3.00 %
$
995,537
3.14 %
(N)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(O)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,957 and $58,427 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(P)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.29% and 0.18% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
YIELD TREND (Q)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.09
%
5.47
%
5.02
%
3.52
%
3.20
%
Loans held for investment
4.98
%
4.58
%
4.35
%
4.44
%
4.53
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
6.02
%
4.56
%
3.33
%
3.18
%
3.12
%
Total loans
5.02
%
4.58
%
4.28
%
4.35
%
4.40
%
Investment securities (R)
1.96
%
1.82
%
1.72
%
1.62
%
1.46
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
3.63
%
2.37
%
0.69
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.67
%
3.33
%
3.08
%
2.98
%
3.07
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.22
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
Savings and money market deposits
1.13
%
0.37
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
Certificates and other time deposits
0.94
%
0.52
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
0.38
%
Other borrowings
3.97
%
2.55
%
1.60
%
—
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
1.55
%
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.06
%
0.38
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
Net Interest Margin
3.04
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.87
%
2.96
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.05
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.88
%
2.97
%
(Q)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(R)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947, $11,450, $12,857 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
1,758
$
4,136
$
3,199
$
4,611
$
8,794
Loans held for investment
17,818,769
17,275,866
16,799,609
16,712,690
16,830,163
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
747,007
938,589
1,257,521
1,268,715
1,772,971
Total Loans
18,567,534
18,218,591
18,060,329
17,986,016
18,611,928
Investment securities
14,715,516
14,962,847
14,989,666
13,772,974
12,751,857
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
101,986
87,859
540,907
2,135,503
1,393,859
Total interest-earning assets
33,385,036
33,269,297
33,590,902
33,894,493
32,757,644
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,546)
(283,244)
(284,550)
(285,692)
(287,191)
Cash and due from banks
306,235
302,479
309,223
326,552
329,406
Goodwill
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
Core deposit intangibles, net
52,591
55,158
57,728
60,346
63,091
Other real estate
2,075
1,652
1,639
1,893
321
Fixed assets, net
338,572
336,657
336,242
327,297
321,524
Other assets
584,302
552,929
511,591
510,944
530,603
Total assets
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
11,064,714
$
11,048,856
$
10,855,802
$
10,636,624
$
10,587,441
Interest-bearing demand deposits
5,843,672
6,155,511
6,437,614
6,775,114
6,196,283
Savings and money market deposits
9,805,024
10,172,986
10,702,273
10,870,461
10,286,650
Certificates and other time deposits
2,066,085
2,185,529
2,409,663
2,637,529
2,766,123
Total deposits
28,779,495
29,562,882
30,405,352
30,919,728
29,836,497
Other borrowings
1,465,533
577,828
112,582
—
—
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
441,405
473,584
463,108
452,054
432,981
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
224,512
231,812
186,344
176,360
234,746
Shareholders' equity
6,677,010
6,590,512
6,557,079
6,489,381
6,412,864
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$2,159,057
11.5 %
$2,188,029
11.8 %
$2,155,727
11.8 %
$2,007,783
11.1 %
$2,050,631
11.0 %
Warehouse purchase program
740,620
3.9 %
922,764
5.0 %
1,137,623
6.2 %
1,344,541
7.4 %
1,775,699
9.5 %
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,805,438
14.9 %
2,659,552
14.4 %
2,460,526
13.5 %
2,327,837
12.9 %
2,299,715
12.4 %
1-4 family residential
5,774,814
30.6 %
5,447,993
29.4 %
5,156,200
28.3 %
4,970,620
27.5 %
4,860,419
26.1 %
Home equity
966,410
5.1 %
943,197
5.1 %
932,725
5.1 %
870,130
4.8 %
808,289
4.4 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
4,986,211
26.5 %
4,966,243
26.8 %
4,967,662
27.3 %
5,150,555
28.5 %
5,251,368
28.2 %
Agriculture (includes farmland)
688,033
3.6 %
670,603
3.6 %
665,960
3.7 %
617,418
3.4 %
620,338
3.3 %
Consumer and other
283,559
1.5 %
288,834
1.6 %
274,532
1.5 %
246,433
1.4 %
288,496
1.6 %
Energy
429,479
2.3 %
410,069
2.2 %
430,339
2.4 %
445,949
2.5 %
491,305
2.6 %
Paycheck Protection Program
6,206
0.1 %
9,004
0.1 %
27,550
0.2 %
86,258
0.5 %
169,884
0.9 %
Total loans
$18,839,827
$18,506,288
$18,208,844
$18,067,524
$18,616,144
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$10,915,448
38.2 %
$11,154,143
38.1 %
$11,032,184
36.9 %
$10,776,652
34.7 %
$10,750,034
34.9 %
Interest-bearing DDA
5,986,203
21.0 %
6,027,157
20.6 %
6,331,314
21.2 %
6,603,934
21.2 %
6,741,092
21.9 %
Money market
6,164,025
21.6 %
6,438,787
22.0 %
6,646,726
22.3 %
7,603,329
24.5 %
7,178,904
23.3 %
Savings
3,471,970
12.2 %
3,563,776
12.1 %
3,597,820
12.0 %
3,543,300
11.4 %
3,401,727
11.1 %
Certificates and other time deposits
1,995,885
7.0 %
2,116,232
7.2 %
2,257,574
7.6 %
2,541,095
8.2 %
2,700,005
8.8 %
Total deposits
$28,533,531
$29,300,095
$29,865,618
$31,068,310
$30,771,762
Loan to Deposit Ratio
66.0 %
63.2 %
61.0 %
58.2 %
60.5 %
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Single family residential construction
$
1,097,176
39.1
%
$
1,004,000
37.8
%
$
911,443
37.0
%
$
816,072
35.0
%
$
728,393
31.7
%
Land development
181,747
6.5
%
145,303
5.5
%
133,398
5.4
%
103,853
4.5
%
99,099
4.3
%
Raw land
332,603
11.9
%
343,066
12.9
%
316,750
12.9
%
310,987
13.4
%
322,673
14.0
%
Residential lots
243,942
8.7
%
237,714
8.9
%
223,703
9.1
%
212,029
9.1
%
206,978
9.0
%
Commercial lots
177,378
6.3
%
181,679
6.8
%
184,794
7.5
%
183,760
7.9
%
184,901
8.0
%
Commercial construction and other
772,606
27.5
%
747,803
28.1
%
690,453
28.1
%
701,148
30.1
%
757,687
33.0
%
Net unaccreted discount
(14)
(13)
(15)
(12)
(16)
Total construction loans
$
2,805,438
$
2,659,552
$
2,460,526
$
2,327,837
$
2,299,715
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2022
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (S)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
404,150
$
242,437
$
49,492
$
18,421
$
20,660
$
279,922
$
1,015,082
Commercial and industrial buildings
161,356
76,607
20,912
32,365
14,092
207,638
512,970
Office buildings
90,430
258,544
32,174
68,116
4,289
65,188
518,741
Medical buildings
76,168
18,964
3,795
26,252
37,882
55,653
218,714
Apartment buildings
128,858
58,075
13,579
14,615
8,174
151,494
374,795
Hotel
108,718
68,012
34,065
28,058
—
129,254
368,107
Other
74,426
79,556
43,939
8,841
1,812
76,637
285,211
Total
$
1,044,106
$
802,195
$
197,956
$
196,668
$
86,909
$
965,786
$
3,293,620
(T)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (U)
$
345,599
$
2,836
$
2,233
$
320,052
$
3,671
$
3,361
$
665,651
$
6,507
$
5,594
Acquired portfolio loan
Acquired banks (U)
12,286,159
1,410,748
1,319,507
689,573
66,613
63,383
12,975,732
(V)
1,477,361
1,382,890
Acquired portfolio loan
$
11,940,560
$
1,407,912
$
1,317,274
$
369,521
$
62,942
$
60,022
$
12,310,081
$
1,470,854
$
1,377,296
(S)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(T)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.986 billion as of December 31, 2022.
(U)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria
(V)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
19,614
$
17,729
$
20,619
$
21,765
$
26,269
$
19,614
$
26,269
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
5,917
378
13
3,695
887
5,917
887
Total nonperforming loans
25,531
18,107
20,632
25,460
27,156
25,531
27,156
Repossessed assets
—
13
—
19
310
—
310
Other real estate
1,963
1,758
1,555
1,705
622
1,963
622
Total nonperforming assets
$
27,494
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
27,184
$
28,088
$
27,494
$
28,088
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
3,921
$
2,376
$
2,964
$
4,403
$
6,150
$
3,921
$
6,150
Construction, land development and other land loans
6,166
1,712
1,866
1,761
1,841
6,166
1,841
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
15,326
13,986
14,335
11,899
11,990
15,326
11,990
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
1,649
1,364
2,448
7,685
7,276
1,649
7,276
Agriculture (includes farmland)
421
434
567
1,402
816
421
816
Consumer and other
11
6
7
34
15
11
15
Total
$
27,494
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
27,184
$
28,088
$
27,494
$
28,088
Number of loans/properties
170
150
160
147
157
170
157
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
281,576
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
285,163
$
286,380
$
281,576
$
286,380
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
(643)
$
(15)
$
(197)
$
14
$
177
$
(841)
$
9,053
Construction, land development and other land loans
(5)
(4)
(5)
430
(162)
416
(276)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
(55)
(202)
(32)
87
(72)
(202)
35
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
74
757
395
(366)
(10)
860
18,276
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(14)
119
(9)
(103)
(102)
(7)
(141)
Consumer and other
1,246
1,125
1,052
1,155
976
4,578
2,741
Total
$
603
$
1,780
$
1,204
$
1,217
$
807
$
4,804
$
29,688
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.08
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.58
%
1.54
%
1.49
%
1.54
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)
1.56
%
1.61
%
1.67
%
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.56
%
1.72
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return
Net income
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
524,516
$
519,297
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,677,010
$
6,590,512
$
6,557,079
$
6,489,381
$
6,412,864
$
6,578,669
$
6,322,154
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,284,228)
(3,286,795)
(3,289,365)
(3,291,983)
(3,294,728)
(3,288,068)
(3,299,412)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,392,782
$
3,303,717
$
3,267,714
$
3,197,398
$
3,118,136
$
3,290,601
$
3,022,742
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
16.26
%
16.44
%
15.73
%
15.30
%
16.26
%
15.94
%
17.18
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
6,699,374
$
6,611,642
$
6,521,827
$
6,504,424
$
6,427,236
$
6,699,374
$
6,427,236
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,282,984)
(3,285,542)
(3,288,119)
(3,290,700)
(3,293,320)
(3,282,984)
(3,293,320)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,416,390
$
3,326,100
$
3,233,708
$
3,213,724
$
3,133,916
$
3,416,390
$
3,133,916
Period end shares outstanding
91,314
91,210
91,196
92,160
92,170
91,314
92,170
Tangible book value per share
$
37.41
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
34.87
$
34.00
$
37.41
$
34.00
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,416,390
$
3,326,100
$
3,233,708
$
3,213,724
$
3,133,916
$
3,416,390
$
3,133,916
Total assets
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
37,689,829
$
37,833,970
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,282,984)
(3,285,542)
(3,288,119)
(3,290,700)
(3,293,320)
(3,282,984)
(3,293,320)
Tangible assets
$
34,406,845
$
34,557,960
$
34,099,137
$
34,980,486
$
34,540,650
$
34,406,845
$
34,540,650
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.93
%
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.93
%
9.07
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
281,576
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
285,163
$
286,380
$
281,576
$
286,380
Total loans
$
18,839,827
$
18,506,288
$
18,208,844
$
18,067,524
$
18,616,144
$
18,839,827
$
18,616,144
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(740,620)
(922,764)
(1,137,623)
(1,344,541)
(1,775,699)
(740,620)
(1,775,699)
Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans
(6,206)
(9,004)
(27,550)
(86,258)
(169,884)
(6,206)
(169,884)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans
$
18,093,001
$
17,574,520
$
17,043,671
$
16,636,725
$
16,670,561
$
18,093,001
$
16,670,561
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans
1.56
%
1.61
%
1.67
%
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.56
%
1.72
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:
Noninterest expense
$
119,244
$
122,214
$
122,878
$
119,850
$
119,538
$
484,186
$
473,620
Net interest income
$
256,137
$
260,679
$
248,471
$
239,944
$
244,760
$
1,005,231
$
993,308
Noninterest income
37,724
34,688
37,594
35,122
35,757
145,128
139,966
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
2,087
50
1,108
689
1,165
3,934
1,097
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
35,637
34,638
36,486
34,433
34,592
141,194
138,869
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
$
291,774
$
295,317
$
284,957
$
274,377
$
279,352
$
1,146,425
$
1,132,177
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
40.87
%
41.38
%
43.12
%
43.68
%
42.79
%
42.23
%
41.83
%
