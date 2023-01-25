Salt Financial and Franklin Templeton Announce Collaboration on Risk-Controlled Index Solutions for Insurance Companies

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Financial has announced a collaboration with Franklin Templeton to develop a bespoke systematic strategies aimed at growing the Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) market, leveraging Salt's patent-pending truVol® Risk Control Engine and Franklin Templeton's more than seven decades of portfolio management expertise.

By bringing together the complementary intellectual property of both firms, insurance companies can access a unique option that combines time-tested asset management experience with cutting-edge volatility control technology. The use of historical intraday data in truVol can help increase targeting accuracy and responsiveness, aiming to improve product participation rates and outcomes for annuitants.

"We are proud to contribute our truVol technology as we closely collaborate with Franklin Templeton's Insurance Solutions team," said Tony Barchetto, Founder & CEO, Salt Financial. "We share Franklin Templeton's client-centric approach and are confident we will deliver highly differentiated strategies to carriers looking to offer indexes that set them apart from their peers."

"Through our indexing business, Franklin Templeton strives to be a leader in designing cutting edge systematic investment strategies," said Doug Sue, head of Insurance Solutions for Franklin Templeton. "Our partnership with Salt Financial allows for additional co-designed index opportunities that will bring together Franklin Templeton's proprietary equity investment capabilities with the specialized volatility control and risk management strategies developed by Salt. We believe the resulting index development will allow us to continue our commitment to providing unique solutions to the index-linked insurance market and further extend our best thinking to clients."

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Salt Financial

Salt Financial LLC is a leading provider of index solutions and risk analytics, powered by the patent-pending truVol® Risk Control Engine (RCE). We leverage the rich information contained in intraday prices to better estimate volatility to develop index-based investment products for insurance carriers, investment banks, asset managers, and ETF issuers. Salt is committed to collaborating with industry leaders to empower the pursuit of financial outperformance for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.saltfinancial.com .

