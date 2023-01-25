Saltworks' Lithium Refining Test Center Opens to Accelerate Lithium Projects

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) is delighted to formally announce its Lithium Test Center, dedicated to accelerating and de-risking lithium processing projects. The new center incorporates end-to-end lithium processing pilot plants and technical expertise in the production of battery-grade lithium chemicals. This development consolidates and expands the company's ongoing lithium offerings, including:

Processing direct lithium extraction (DLE) eluents to battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide through Saltworks' concentration, refining and converting (CRC) technologies,

Refining and upgrading lithium hydroxide using its SaltMaker MVR crystallizer technology, and

Producing metals from recycled lithium-ion battery hydrometallurgy processes.

"Saltworks' technologies and engineering expertise are supporting the growth of the lithium extraction, refining and recycling industries at bench-, pilot- and full-scale," said Saltworks' CEO, Benjamin Sparrow. "Our new Lithium Test Center delivers rapid results and project advancement based on proven, scalable technologies. Our full-scale plants are assembled right next door, in Saltworks' manufacturing headquarters, ensuring that our pilot projects are representative of full-scale performance. By dedicating more resources to serving lithium clients, Saltworks intends to fast-track more projects, putting them on the path to clean, economic, full-scale solutions and enabling the transition to clean energy."

"We are proud to build on Saltworks' history of providing everything from scientific and engineering expertise to design and manufacturing for full-scale project delivery in the lithium mining and refining space," said Saltworks' Lithium Test Center Leader, Megan Low.

Saltworks has delivered scalable, battery-grade lithium carbonate for multiple clients, as described in one client's press release. Saltworks' offerings for lithium projects are detailed on its website, and the Lithium Test Center can be reached there. Those with lithium or industrial water projects at any stage of development are encouraged to share project inquiries with Saltworks for a swift, expert response.

About Saltworks

Saltworks Technologies Inc. is a leader in the development and delivery of solutions for lithium refining and industrial wastewater treatment. By working with customers to understand their unique challenges and focusing on continuous innovation, Saltworks' solutions provide best-in-class performance and reliability. From its headquarters in British Columbia, Canada, Saltworks designs, builds and operates full-scale plants, and offers comprehensive offsite and onsite testing services with its fleet of mobile pilots.

