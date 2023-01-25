SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 in fourth-quarter 2022 compared to $1.03 in fourth-quarter 2021.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Revenues
$456,590
$501,650
(9) %
$1,991,037
$1,918,309
4 %
Net income
112,224
145,300
(23) %
475,467
546,593
(13) %
Diluted earnings per share
$0.83
$1.03
(19) %
$3.46
$3.81
(9) %
"2022 was a year of evolution for SEI. As we reposition our company's future, we've made—and continue to make—the changes we believe are necessary to execute against our strategy to drive growth. As we look at the year ahead, we will work to grow our revenue, improve the overall efficiency and scale of our business, and invest wisely in our future. I'm excited for what lies ahead as we deliver increased value for our employees, clients, and shareholders," said CEO Ryan Hicke.
"Our financial results for 2022 reflect our focus on growth through new client signings, important recontracts, and successful delivery of our solutions to our markets. Numerous economic factors continue to create change in our industry and challenges for our markets. We believe this environment presents growth opportunities, and we remain committed to our vision for SEI's future."
Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$115,233
$129,268
(11) %
$575,625
$493,570
17 %
Expenses
113,533
117,739
(4) %
473,209
462,796
2 %
Operating Profit
1,700
11,529
(85) %
102,416
30,774
233 %
Operating Margin
1 %
9 %
18 %
6 %
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
105,777
125,491
(16) %
447,766
482,949
(7) %
Expenses
62,605
64,067
(2) %
251,650
240,334
5 %
Operating Profit
43,172
61,424
(30) %
196,116
242,615
(19) %
Operating Margin
41 %
49 %
44 %
50 %
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
74,771
87,848
(15) %
323,353
343,805
(6) %
Expenses
40,820
45,374
(10) %
172,252
168,070
2 %
Operating Profit
33,951
42,474
(20) %
151,101
175,735
(14) %
Operating Margin
45 %
48 %
47 %
51 %
Investment Managers:
Revenues
156,076
154,518
1 %
624,918
581,157
8 %
Expenses
104,330
91,046
15 %
404,850
348,655
16 %
Operating Profit
51,746
63,472
(18) %
220,068
232,502
(5) %
Operating Margin
33 %
41 %
35 %
40 %
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,733
4,525
5 %
19,375
16,828
15 %
Expenses
10,450
13,364
(22) %
45,159
53,219
(15) %
Operating Loss
(5,717)
(8,839)
NM
(25,784)
(36,391)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$456,590
$501,650
(9) %
$1,991,037
$1,918,309
4 %
Expenses
331,738
331,590
— %
1,347,120
1,273,074
6 %
Corporate Overhead Expenses
30,804
26,662
16 %
168,164
91,854
83 %
Income from Operations
$94,048
$143,398
(34) %
$475,753
$553,381
(14) %
Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees declined primarily from lower assets under management from the significant market depreciation during 2022 which negatively impacted our asset-based fee revenues.
- Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees decreased primarily from an adjustment during the quarter to revenue for a client that reduced their business processed with the Company through divestment.
- Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $36.9 billion, or 19%, to $162.4 billion in the fourth-quarter 2022, as compared to $199.3 billion during the fourth-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Average assets under administration decreased $94.4 billion, or 11%, to $789.9 billion in the fourth-quarter 2022, as compared to $884.3 billion during the fourth-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during fourth-quarter 2022 were $25.0 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $15.1 million when contract values are completely realized. For the year ended 2022, net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments were $72.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $51.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
- During the fourth-quarter 2022, the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments recontracted a combined $108.1 million in recurring revenue. One of the recontracts in the Private Banks segment, while successful in extending the relationship, resulted in a reduction in contracted annual recurring revenue of approximately $8.3 million. This reduction is not included in the net sales events in the Private banks segment for the fourth-quarter or the year ended 2022.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during fourth-quarter 2022 were negative $4.7 million. For the year ended 2022, net sales events were negative $4.9 million primarily due to the previously announced loss of a significant client of the Investment Advisors segment. Without this loss, net sales events were essentially flat.
- Operational expenses increased due to higher personnel costs from business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Operational expenses also increased due to personnel costs and investments in compliance infrastructure to meet new regulatory requirements. The increase was substantially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues and lower amortization expense.
- Earnings from LSV decreased to $31.7 million in the fourth-quarter 2022 as compared to $34.2 million in the fourth-quarter 2021 due to net negative cash flows from existing clients, market depreciation and client losses. The decline in earnings was partially offset by higher performance fees earned by LSV.
- We capitalized $6.2 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to SWP. Amortization expense related to SWP was $5.9 million in fourth-quarter 2022 as compared to $11.9 million in fourth-quarter 2021. The decline in amortization expense was due to the amortization period of the initial development costs related to SWP which ended in second-quarter 2022.
- We also capitalized $4.3 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2022 for enhancements to an existing platform for the Investment Managers segment.
- We recognized other income of $3.4 million in fourth-quarter 2022 related to insurance recoveries for weather-related damage to our corporate headquarters.
- Effective tax rates were 18.1% in fourth-quarter 2022 and 18.3% in fourth-quarter 2021.
- We repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock for $79.6 million during the fourth-quarter 2022 at an average price of $59.36 per share.
- Cash flow from operations was $137.6 million, or $1.01 per share, and free cash flow was $120.3 million during the fourth-quarter 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 25, 2023. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9166923.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- the degree to which market conditions and trends create growth opportunities for us,
- our strategic focus, and
- whether we will:
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:
- whether we will increase our revenue over time from those clients to which we have granted price concessions,
- whether we will expand any of our relationships with any of our clients,
- the negative consequences for us, if any, with respect to those of our clients that are involved in M&A activity,
- the degree to which outsourcing activity will grow and our ability to take advantage of this trend, if any,
- the strength of activity in our Investment Advisors segment,
- the expense trends in any of our market segments,
- whether we will generate positive sales momentum,
- the extent, scope and strategies of our expense management,
- our strategies for managing,
- the success, if any, that we may have in our Investment Managers market segment,
- our strategy for the unbundling of our investment options and the value our clients may see in this strategy,
- the growth opportunities for our Institutional Investors market segment,
- the degree to which our Private Banks market segment is positioned for growth,
- the drivers of expense growth,
- our priorities of right sizing our expenses to business growth opportunities and allocating spending to areas of accelerated growth,
- the timing of client deconversions and the effect of these deconversions on our revenue,
- the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
- whether we will see revenue growth within many of our top clients,
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- our ability to align our talent and solutions capabilities with our go-to-market strategy and the degree to which such alignment will enable us to capitalize on opportunities,
- whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
- the margins that our businesses may generate and the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- our commitment to driving greater topline revenue growth and the success of such commitment,
- the timing of when new clients will be on-boarded directly to new technology platforms and when our entire existing client base will be live on such platforms,
- whether we will be able to drive cross-selling opportunities,
- whether we will focus on maintaining and accelerating growth in existing businesses, expanding our focus on new growth engines, or reinvigorating our culture and talent strategies across the company,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$365,239
$403,565
$1,514,063
$1,547,016
Information processing and software servicing fees
91,351
98,085
476,974
371,293
Total revenues
456,590
501,650
1,991,037
1,918,309
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
46,247
56,458
196,732
218,068
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,143
7,198
29,006
27,759
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
174,497
155,309
720,029
584,497
Stock-based compensation
8,064
10,278
39,403
41,451
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
57,693
57,543
242,013
223,200
Data processing and computer related
32,151
27,814
125,171
107,560
Facilities, supplies and other costs
17,529
19,909
74,993
69,760
Amortization
10,503
15,403
54,280
59,152
Depreciation
8,715
8,340
33,657
33,481
Total expenses
362,542
358,252
1,515,284
1,364,928
Income from operations
94,048
143,398
475,753
553,381
Net gain (loss) on investments
1,437
(500)
(3,078)
(366)
Interest and dividend income
6,645
934
13,308
3,649
Interest expense
(145)
(209)
(749)
(563)
Other income
3,379
—
3,379
—
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
31,741
34,152
120,667
137,572
Income before income taxes
137,105
177,775
609,280
693,673
Income taxes
24,881
32,475
133,813
147,080
Net income
$112,224
$145,300
$475,467
$546,593
Basic earnings per common share
$0.83
$1.04
$3.49
$3.87
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
134,714
139,080
136,071
141,216
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.83
$1.03
$3.46
$3.81
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
135,818
141,305
137,423
143,312
Dividends declared per common share
$0.43
$0.40
$0.83
$0.77
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$853,008
$831,407
Restricted cash
351
351
Receivables from investment products
62,014
59,036
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $901 and $1,602
457,084
441,609
Securities owned
32,148
28,267
Other current assets
48,703
43,559
Total Current Assets
1,453,308
1,404,229
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $440,861 and $409,248
181,029
178,869
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
24,992
33,614
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $586,744 and $545,307
237,302
243,446
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
128,201
129,541
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
6,366
6,916
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
104,673
107,918
Goodwill
115,599
117,232
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $30,261 and $17,716
55,532
68,782
Deferred Contract Costs
37,928
36,236
Deferred Income Taxes
4,936
2,983
Other Assets, net
33,687
24,936
Total Assets
$2,383,553
$2,354,702
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$13,283
$10,312
Accrued liabilities
359,363
324,382
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
10,344
11,328
Deferred revenue
14,893
9,721
Total Current Liabilities
397,883
355,743
Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
—
40,000
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
—
48,876
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
18,786
27,639
Other Long-term Liabilities
12,257
20,878
Total Liabilities
429,729
493,939
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 134,162 and 138,449 shares issued and outstanding
1,342
1,384
Capital in excess of par value
1,307,162
1,246,608
Retained earnings
694,287
632,614
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(48,967)
(19,843)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,953,824
1,860,763
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,383,553
$2,354,702
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$26,281
$25,335
$22,277
$20,131
$22,377
Collective trust fund programs
6
7
7
7
7
Liquidity funds
4,724
4,225
3,666
3,778
3,201
Total assets under management
$31,011
$29,567
$25,950
$23,916
$25,585
Client assets under administration
4,481
4,449
3,923
4,161
4,151
Total assets
$35,492
$34,016
$29,873
$28,077
$29,736
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$81,686
$77,614
$65,783
$62,579
$66,240
Liquidity funds
4,317
4,610
8,292
5,200
5,436
Total Platform assets under management
$86,003
$82,224
$74,075
$67,779
$71,676
Platform-only assets
14,564
14,151
12,642
12,609
13,931
Total Platform assets
$100,567
$96,375
$86,717
$80,388
$85,607
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$91,719
$87,358
$75,506
$69,621
$73,178
Collective trust fund programs
5
6
5
6
5
Liquidity funds
2,118
2,150
1,654
1,640
1,557
Total assets under management
$93,842
$89,514
$77,165
$71,267
$74,740
Client assets under advisement
4,857
4,778
4,218
4,204
4,314
Total assets
$98,699
$94,292
$81,383
$75,471
$79,054
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$92,549
$85,411
$142,035
$137,538
$141,285
Liquidity funds
423
284
271
248
199
Total assets under management
$92,972
$85,695
$142,306
$137,786
$141,484
Client assets under administration
907,377
895,181
885,096
781,246
810,491
Total assets
$1,000,349
$980,876
$1,027,402
$919,032
$951,975
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$2,096
$2,057
$1,903
$1,813
$1,912
Liquidity funds
240
305
242
221
215
Total assets under management
$2,336
$2,362
$2,145
$2,034
$2,127
Client assets under administration
1,410
1,401
1,076
1,026
1,077
Total assets
$3,746
$3,763
$3,221
$3,060
$3,204
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$98,984
$95,962
$81,940
$75,380
$83,753
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$300,766
$288,326
$247,409
$229,524
$247,460
Collective trust fund programs
92,560
85,424
142,047
137,551
141,297
Liquidity funds
11,822
11,574
14,125
11,087
10,608
Total assets under management
$405,148
$385,324
$403,581
$378,162
$399,365
Client assets under advisement
6,267
6,179
5,294
5,230
5,391
Client assets under administration (D)
911,858
899,630
889,019
785,407
814,642
Platform-only assets
14,564
14,151
12,642
12,609
13,931
Total assets
$1,337,837
$1,305,284
$1,310,536
$1,181,408
$1,233,329
(A)
Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.1 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$25,999
$25,637
$23,713
$22,115
$21,839
Collective trust fund programs
6
6
7
7
7
Liquidity funds
4,452
4,403
3,795
3,742
3,395
Total assets under management
$30,457
$30,046
$27,515
$25,864
$25,241
Client assets under administration
4,607
4,500
4,163
4,026
4,126
Total assets
$35,064
$34,546
$31,678
$29,890
$29,367
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$80,703
$77,576
$70,436
$67,464
$66,100
Liquidity funds
3,644
5,151
7,070
5,380
5,127
Total Platform assets under management
$84,347
$82,727
$77,506
$72,844
$71,227
Platform-only assets
14,341
13,978
13,142
13,271
13,905
Total Platform assets
$98,688
$96,705
$90,648
$86,115
$85,132
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$90,557
$89,250
$80,971
$74,859
$72,581
Collective trust fund programs
5
5
5
6
5
Liquidity funds
2,391
2,223
2,097
1,717
1,719
Total assets under management
$92,953
$91,478
$83,073
$76,582
$74,305
Client assets under advisement
4,812
4,889
3,987
4,194
4,251
Total assets
$97,765
$96,367
$87,060
$80,776
$78,556
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs (A)
$90,457
$86,633
$131,435
$143,817
$140,494
Liquidity funds
491
432
285
250
275
Total assets under management
$90,948
$87,065
$131,720
$144,067
$140,769
Client assets under administration
879,718
888,854
893,361
782,559
785,813
Total assets
$970,666
$975,919
$1,025,081
$926,626
$926,582
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$2,053
$2,025
$2,016
$1,939
$1,890
Liquidity funds
197
286
262
231
208
Total assets under management
$2,250
$2,311
$2,278
$2,170
$2,098
Client assets under advisement
1,423
1,397
1,165
1,126
1,075
Total assets
$3,673
$3,708
$3,443
$3,296
$3,173
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$97,381
$96,449
$87,818
$81,241
$83,370
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$296,693
$290,937
$264,954
$247,618
$245,780
Collective trust fund programs
90,468
86,644
131,447
143,830
140,506
Liquidity funds
11,175
12,495
13,509
11,320
10,724
Total assets under management
$398,336
$390,076
$409,910
$402,768
$397,010
Client assets under advisement
6,235
6,286
5,152
5,320
5,326
Client assets under administration (D)
884,325
893,354
897,524
786,585
789,939
Platform-only assets
14,341
13,978
13,142
13,271
13,905
Total assets
$1,303,237
$1,303,694
$1,325,728
$1,207,944
$1,206,180
(A)
Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs during fourth-quarter 2022 include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
(D)
In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
