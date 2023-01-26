American College of Education® Announces Dr. Jodi Feikema as the New Provost and Chief Academic Officer

Dr. Feikema brings senior executive experience in higher education, educational technology, product development, human resource services and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE), a leading online college, announced Dr. Jodi Feikema as its new provost and chief academic officer. With comprehensive senior and executive academic leadership experience, Dr. Feikema will lead the college's academic initiatives and continue its upward growth in offering flexible, affordable and high-quality programs in education, nursing, healthcare, leadership, business and more.

"We're excited to have Dr. Feikema join the ACE family and team of executive leaders," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "ACE is a unique institution which combines high quality, efficacy and relevance with tremendous return on investment to its students and industry partners. Dr. Feikema is an established leader in higher education and her extensive expertise as well as her ability to innovate and lead will enable ACE to continue to evolve and expand its impact."

Dr. Feikema has cultivated a proven track record of innovation in previous senior leadership roles at Zovio, Bridgepoint Education and Ashford University, alongside a faculty position at the University of Arizona Global Campus. She holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Development and Leadership from the University of the Rockies, a master's degree from St. Ambrose University and a bachelor's degree from Iowa State. Her involvement in accreditation, faculty management, curriculum and product development, staff development, academic support services, credit for prior learning, partner relationships, and more will serve as impactful assets to ACE.

"It's a pleasure to have Dr. Jodi Feikema join our team," ACE Board of Trustees Chairperson Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said. "Her substantial experience in new program development and review delivers measurable results, and she has provided leadership and instructional expertise in the increasingly critical area of prior learning assessment. We welcome her to an academic team fully devoted to successful student learning and success."

About American College of Education

