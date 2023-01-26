Connectbase Partners with LB Networks

Enables Assured Ethernet in Connectbase Product Catalog and Quoting Responses for Provider Ecosystem

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces its partnership with LB Networks for buying and selling connectivity with assurance. Through this partnership, Connectbase and LB Networks are able to provide an Assured Ethernet transparency option to connectivity buyers leveraging the Connectbase platform.

"Through this partnership between Connectbase and LB Networks we provide an enhanced, end-to-end customer experience with intelligence and assurance. The network assurance builds on the trust and confidence in the data and serviceability that users of The Connected World experience," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder at Connectbase. "LB Networks has partnered with service providers across our ecosystem to enable their buyers to have SLA and performance-assured experiences, and now we are able to bring that knowledge to providers' product catalogs and quoting experience to help buyers make the best decision."

Both buyers and sellers of connectivity will benefit from the integration of LB Networks' OcularIP into the Connectbase ecosystem. Buyers receive location-based insights and pricing coupled with OcularIP's assurance of performance in their quoting experience which enables them to make better buying decisions. Decisions based on quality and not just price. Sellers gain the ability to differentiate their brands, products and services, distinguishing them via a performance-assured network offering.

"When we launched LB Networks, we always had in mind the concept of building a SaaS platform to help companies and service providers accelerate their business," said Raymond Chiu, CEO and Chief Architect at LB Networks. "OcularIP adds assurance capabilities to The Connected World platform and adds another dimension of information to optimize sellers' performance and offer the check mark that gives buyers the confidence that the services will deliver."

OcularIP collects and normalizes metrics from installed network infrastructure to provide service analytics, compliance reporting and visualization. The Assured Ethernet capability enabled by OcularIP further expands on the value that Connectbase adds to the market that transforms how connectivity is bought and sold.

About LB Networks

Since our founding in 2009, we have empowered hundreds of clients worldwide – helping them save thousands in SLA penalties and Call Center costs every month while giving them an edge to win new, high-value accounts.

OcularIP was born in the cloud – there are no servers or equipment to deal with, and it will work with your existing systems. We require zero commitment and minimal investment. Pay only for what you use and cancel anytime. Learn more at https://lbnetworks.co/ and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/lb-networks/ .

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 1.8 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

