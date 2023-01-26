Fast-Track to the Future: EVs, Infrastructure, and Job Creation

Public-Private Partnerships in Indiana and across the U.S. provide solutions to clear the way for electric vehicle adoption and a cleaner future in this episode of Made In America: American Innovators

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media presents episode #9 of Made In America: American Innovators, featuring researchers and engineers at Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE), innovators and experts working for Cummins that are paving the way for infrastructure solutions, and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

In this episode, we meet Dr. Nadia Gkritza, Purdue campus director for ASPIRE and adoption lead. She is at the helm of this major ASPIRE center (with many others across the country), creating and sustaining the infrastructure needed to unleash widespread consumer and fleet adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Purdue ASPIRE is supported by a National Science Foundation grant funding the ASPIRE network and in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Transportation, which invests in future-proofing infrastructure in the state.

This ASPIRE team is designing and testing electrified pavement systems that will help solve range anxiety, consumer concerns about how far EVs can drive and if charging stations are accessible along the route.

We also meet with Dr. Steve Pekarek and Dr. John Haddock, electrical and civil engineers respectively, whose expertise reveals how electrified pavement is not just a thing of science fiction. Instead, we learn firsthand how this transformative technology works and see ongoing testing.

Scott Manning, the Deputy Chief of Staff at INDOT, also shares the government's perspective, including the opportunity to capitalize on public-private partnerships and the significant economic boost and manufacturing jobs that would follow.

"Consensus is excited to share this story of innovation," said Conor Gaughan, Consensus publisher and CEO. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, ASPIRE and affiliated engineers are eliminating some of the last hurdles to widespread EV adoption, which will reduce carbon emissions and fast-track us to a more sustainable future."

View this episode of Made In America: American Innovators at https://youtu.be/Zx2-Mza1l1I

