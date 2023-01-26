George Washington University Hosting Webinar for Clinicians on Culturally Responsive Communication with Patients

Part of a training series highlighting issues related to HIV and COVID-19 vaccines in the primary care setting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar discussion next month with GW SMHS Professor of Physician Assistant Studies, Dr. Susan LeLacheur, and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Dr. Lalit Narayan on culturally responsive communication within the primary care setting. It is the second webinar in the training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model.

The webinar, titled "Culturally Responsive Communication in Clinical Care," is a free, CME-bearing panelist discussion that will define culturally responsive communication; discuss the principles of culturally responsive communication; and explain strategies for integrating culturally responsive communication into patient care. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, February 2nd from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here.

"We are looking forward to this important discussion with Dr. LeLacheur and Dr. Narayan," said Maranda Ward, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "One of the facilitators to patient care is nonjudgmental and skillful communication. With this webinar, we hope that clinicians can understand the importance of the language they use that very well reflects the history of racism, mistrust and biases that are important for sharing power and respecting patients with varying backgrounds in a responsible and supportive way."

This webinar, as part of the GW Department of Medicine Grand Rounds, is the second in the Two in One Model training series for clinicians, which includes a range of topics that historicize and contextualize HIV and COVID disparities among racial, ethnic, sexual and gender minoritized populations. The Two in One Model is a national educational effort designed with a combined health and racial equity lens for U.S. primary care practitioners (PCPs) to routinize HIV screening and COVID-19 vaccine screening for all of their patients.

The two-part training series will offer nine live-streamed, continuing medical education (CME) monthly lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and toolkit. The research informed series will culminate in translating the knowledge gained from the speaker series into policy-based and practice-based action through a white paper and advocacy messages. Students who attend training webinars will be eligible to receive a certificate of completion for each event.

The webinar is sponsored by the GW SMHS Two in One Model and funded by Gilead Sciences inc.

