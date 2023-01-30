One America News Responds to Media Matters for America's Effort to Cause Roku to Drop One America from its Line-up

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Early, Managing Partner of nationally recognized law firm Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP, has sent a letter on behalf of Herring Networks Inc., which broadcasts the One America News Network (collectively "OAN"), to Media Matters for America ("Media Matters") regarding Media Matters' attack on OAN's Constitutional and other legal rights.

The letter follows the publication by Media Matters of a January 13, 2023 article entitled, "Roku offers all the hate and conspiracies rampant on One America News to over 63 million Americans – for free."

Early's letter takes Media Matters to task for among other things, attempting to publicly shame and embarrass ROKU into dropping its carriage of One America News.

"The lengths to which far-left groups in our country like Media Matters will go to cancel speech they disagree with, continue to undermine our Constitution and our Democracy. Joseph Stalin and Fidel Castro are dancing in their graves," states Early.

