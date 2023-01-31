Circle and the Crypto and Blockchain Economics Research Forum Seek Best Academic Paper Nominations for Insight Award

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle , together with the Crypto and Blockchain Economics Research Forum (CBER), recently announced the CBER-Circle Insight Award. A first of its kind from Circle and CBER, the award will honor a significant contribution to economics literature relating to the subject of blockchain and digital assets and includes a $10,000 USDC prize.

Submissions must offer original, insightful approaches to solving practical issues with blockchain technology. The winning paper and associated authors will be announced on May 5, 2023 at the Third Annual CBER conference held at Columbia University.

All papers published in scholarly journals with print dates between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022 are eligible, except those co-authored by the prize committee members, Andreas Park (University of Toronto), Julien Prat (Ecole Polytechnique), and Fahad Saleh (Wake Forest University). Nominated papers must be on the topic of crypto and blockchain economics, broadly defined. Researchers may nominate their own work, but no more than one nomination per submitter will be counted.

Nominate papers online by February 17, 2023.

Prize committee members will tabulate nominations and determine finalist papers based on the number of nominations for each paper. Thereafter, a selection committee will be appointed, composed of CBER Fellows and senior researchers at Circle. The selection committee will independently select the winning paper from the finalist papers.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is powering always-on internet-native commerce, payments, and custody and is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC). Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations both large and small to run their internet-scale business, whether it is managing their internal treasury, making international payments, or automating supply chains. Learn more at https://circle.com .

