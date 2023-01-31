Sempre Health Announces Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score of 95

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempre Health, the leading solution for behavior-based healthcare pricing, is proud to announce that it has received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 95, based on a survey of over 1,600 patients since the survey launched in Q4 of 2022. NPS is a widely-used measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty, with scores ranging from -100 to 100. A score of 95 is considered to be exceptional and is a testament to the high level of satisfaction that Sempre's patients have with the company's dynamic discount and SMS-based adherence solutions.

"We are thrilled to see such a positive response from our patients," said Anurati Mathur, Sempre's CEO. "This NPS score is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and their commitment to providing our patients with affordable and delightful healthcare experiences."

Patients reported high levels of satisfaction with Sempre Health's simple and powerful SMS-based platform, which drives improved adherence and clinical outcomes. "I give Sempre a 10 out of 10. I have mentioned Sempre to coworkers and friends. I think it is an awesome program," said one patient from Michigan. Survey responses also praised the company's support teams, noting that they were "helpful and responsive."

"We are constantly working to improve our platform and our patient experience," said VP of Product & Operations, Emma Zorensky. "This NPS score shows that our efforts are not going unnoticed. We look forward to continuing to find better and more innovative ways to serve our patients."

Sempre sits at a key intersection between health plans, life sciences companies, and patients, making the company uniquely positioned to tackle the challenge of affordability and adherence. Patients enrolled in a Sempre program can maximize their own savings when they fill and take their prescriptions as prescribed, and they are reminded to do so by Sempre's product, which can even submit refills to pharmacies on their behalf. Sempre's natural language text engagement with members leads to increased engagement by creating a personalized and concierge experience for those enrolled.

About Sempre Health

Sempre Health is a leading provider of medication adherence solutions. The company's personalized, dynamic pricing intervention is designed to help patients afford their medications and increase adherence. Sempre Health's goal is to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by ensuring that patients take the right medications at the right time.

