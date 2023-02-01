SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS JANUARY SALES RESULTS

Best January ever for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,373 vehicle sales for January 2023, a 0.5 percent increase compared with January 2022 (44,158). January also marked the sixth consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

"We're looking forward to another exciting year of offering consumers the safest and most fun-to-drive vehicles on the market, including our all-new 2024 Crosstrek which makes its debut next week at the Chicago Auto Show," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "As anyone who owns a Subaru knows, the customer experience continues long after the sale is completed, and we'd like to thank our retailers for upholding the highest ownership experience standards as reflected in our industry leading net promoter score."

In January, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume and achieved its best January ever with 12,706 vehicle sales, surpassing its previous record set in January 2021 (10,431). WRX sales for January 2023 increased 488 percent, while Outback sales decreased 1.1 percent compared to January 2022. In addition, 499 of the new Solterra EV were delivered in January.



"We are off to a winning start in 2023 following a season of strong holiday car-buying," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "The Crosstrek, our number one seller in 2022, started the new year with its best January ever and we're seeing continued enthusiasm for all of our adventure-seeking SUV carlines."

Carline Jan-23 Jan-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD Ascent 4,582 5,470 -16.2 % BRZ 332 331 0.3 % Crosstrek 12,706 9,527 33.4 % Forester 10,114 13,531 -25.3 % Impreza 2,451 2,939 -16.6 % Legacy 1,269 1,492 -15.0 % Outback 10,414 10,527 -1.1 % Solterra 499 0 0.0 % WRX 2,006 341 488.3 % TOTAL 44,373 44,158 0.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

