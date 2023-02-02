F.N.B. Corporation Subsidiary Receives National Top Workplace Honors for Third Consecutive Year

First National Bank Awarded Top Workplace USA 2023 Based on Employee Feedback

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today it has been named a 2023 Top Workplace USA by Energage, an independent research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health. FNB has received the national award for three consecutive years, appearing on the list since its inception in 2021.

Based entirely on employee feedback, FNB's Top Workplaces USA recognition brings its total number of workplace awards to approximately 50. In addition to repeat honors in multiple markets, in 2022, the Company received national Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility as well as for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices.

"Happy and engaged employees play a major role in FNB's success and in the success of the communities we serve," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are proud to again be recognized for investing in the teams that make our culture special, and we remain committed to further enhancing their experience to best serve consumers and businesses throughout our footprint."

For more information about the extensive honors FNB has received for its differentiated performance, client experience, workplace culture and leadership in the community, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition page at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

