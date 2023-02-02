Frito-Lay Snack Index Reveals Running Out of Snacks is Worse Than Losing the Super Bowl

Recurring Snack Survey Also Reveals More Than Half of Us Have Bonded – With Friends or Even In-Laws! – Over Our Mutual Love of Snacks

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Super Bowl LVII just around the corner, consumers are looking forward to not only rooting for their teams, but also enjoying their favorite snacks alongside family and friends. Frito-Lay – the ultimate snack authority – today released its latest Snack Index to ensure there are no game day party fouls, as half of the country believes running out of snacks is worse than their team losing the Super Bowl.

"The Super Bowl is about more than just football, it's about spending time with loved ones and snacking has become a big part of that ritual," said Denise Lefebvre, senior vice president of R&D for PepsiCo Foods. "That's why we invest in understanding what our consumers want, so they can have the right flavors, variety and snack styles to make their spreads a touchdown everyone can celebrate."

When it comes to planning the perfect Super Bowl gathering, Frito-Lay unearthed key insights to help party hosts set up their get-togethers and snack spreads for a win:

Recipe for a Perfect Party

Stock up early and often : Nearly half of guests (49%) note running out of snacks as worse than their team losing the Super Bowl, with 3 in 5 guests (62%) preferring to make the dash for snack refills during commercials rather than miss any game time

Get the party started : Nearly a quarter of people say the party should start at lunch or earlier, with millennials (36%) and Gen Z (26%) most eager for an early kickoff

Add variety : Compared to previous years, 3 in 4 (71%) say they're more excited to try new flavors or variations of their favorite snacks in 2023

Consider the guests : Millennials (61%) are the most eager to try new snack flavors, followed by Gen Z (57%) and Gen X (52%). On the other hand, baby boomers prefer to stick with tried-and-true classic flavors at 38%

Perfecting the Snack Lineup

Though loyal to their favorites, Americans are equally open to new flavor varieties. Half (50%) like to try new flavors rather than just keeping to their classics

Gen Z notes a love for flavor "dust," with nearly 3 in 5 (59%) preferring snacks that leave remnants on their fingers, compared to just 40% overall

An overwhelming 95% of Americans say at least some of their Super Bowl dishes will feature snacks served with the dish or as part of the recipe – visit MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com for delicious game day recipes inspired by Frito-Lay and Quaker favorites!

No Matter What, We Win Together

Looking for a great icebreaker? Try snacks. 59% of Americans have bonded over snack preferences with people they have struggled to make conversation with, including a partner's friends or family (27%), co-workers (24%) and even strangers in the checkout line (18%)

Gen Z (79%) and millennials (72%) are the most likely people to have connected with another person over snacks, followed by Gen X (61%) and baby boomers (42%)

Only 3 in 10 Americans have gotten into an argument over snack flavors

For more information, visit FritoLay.com/Snack-Index.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted between January 12th and January 17th, 2023, among a national sample of 2,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+. The interviews were conducted using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of the U.S. adult population ages 18+.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners pop-corned snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

Frito-Lay at Super Bowl LVII

Frito-Lay is proud to be a part of the celebrations leading up to and during Super Bowl LVII. Key activations include:

Super Bowl LVII Advertisements – Doritos ® will once again make a big splash with an in-game commercial that encourages fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE™ (teasers ® is getting the Super Bowl advertising treatment for the first time with an in-game commercial that revives the most critically acclaimed television show of all time, "Breaking Bad" (teasers – Doritoswill once again make a big splash with an in-game commercial that encourages fans to(teasers here and here ). In addition, PopCornersis getting the Super Bowl advertising treatment for the first time with an in-game commercial that revives the most critically acclaimed television show of all time, "Breaking Bad" (teasers here and here ).

Tost by Tostitos ® – Tostitos ® launched its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos ® , to give foodies a front row seat to a new and unexpected way to experience Tostitos, the Official Chip and Dip of the NFL. Reservations are currently available for lunch and dinner February 9 - 11 at – Tostitoslaunched its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos, to give foodies a front row seat to a new and unexpected way to experience Tostitos, the Official Chip and Dip of the NFL. Reservations are currently available for lunch and dinnerat TostbyTostitos.com

"Road to Super Bowl" – To celebrate the excitement leading up to the big game, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages began airing their joint "Road to Super Bowl" commercial during playoffs. The road will end in Phoenix at the on-site activation, Route 57, where consumers can snap a selfie next to the "World's Largest Chip" with a larger-than-life PopCorners ® -shaped roadside attraction, run across the field at the Cheetos ® Motel Pool Dive to make a catch into the foam-filled "Cheetos" endzone, sample bites created by former and current NFL pros at the Lay's ® Stay Golden ® Airstream ® travel trailer, and more.

Taste of the NFL – In partnership with GENYOUth, a non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities, Frito-Lay, Quaker, and the PepsiCo Foundation will host Saturday, February 11 , an annual Super Bowl weekend purpose-driven event which features top chefs and the star power of NFL players to raise critical funds to help tackle hunger and food insecurity among youth. To purchase tickets for Taste of the NFL and help End Student Hunger, visit – In partnership with GENYOUth, a non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities, Frito-Lay, Quaker, and the PepsiCo Foundation will host Taste of the NFL on, an annual Super Bowl weekend purpose-driven event which features top chefs and the star power of NFL players to raise critical funds to help tackle hunger and food insecurity among youth. To purchase tickets for Taste of the NFL and help End Student Hunger, visit TasteoftheNFL.com

