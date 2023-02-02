Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, before the market open.
Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/
About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
IR Contact:
Jason Reid
ir@stagwellglobal.com
PR Contact:
Beth Sidhu
pr@stagwellglobal.com
