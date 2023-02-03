Treadwell Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Roger Sidhu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, global biotechnology company developing novel, first in class therapeutics for highly aggressive cancers, today announced that it has appointed Roger Sidhu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sidhu is a seasoned leader and brings to Treadwell an extensive track record of success over the last 15 years in hematologic and solid tumor oncology research and development with deep translational, clinical and regulatory experience across multiple therapeutic modalities and platforms including small molecules, biologics and cell and gene therapies.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Sidhu to our team as we further the development of our small molecule, biologic and cell therapy pipeline," said Dr. Michael Tusche, Treadwell co-CEO. "Roger has an extensive track record of success in all aspects of drug development from early to late stage through regulatory approval, as well as being a proven leader and builder. His expertise will be invaluable to our mission of translating novel scientific ideas into first in class medicines for patients in need."

"Treadwell's innovative, first in class pipeline against novel targets in hematologic and solid tumors is driven by world class science and positions the company at the forefront of the next generation of personalized medicines," said Dr. Sidhu. "I am excited to join the world class team at Treadwell and advance the mission of delivering new medicines for patients with high unmet need in cancer globally."

Dr. Sidhu was most recently the Chief Medical Officer at Brooklyn (now Eterna) ImmunoTherapeutics, a gene editing and cell therapy company where he advanced multiple novel programs. Previously, Dr. Sidhu served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical officer at Roivant Sciences. Roger was also the Chief Medical Officer at Cell Design Labs, up until its acquisition by the Gilead subsidiary Kite, where he subsequently served as VP, Clinical Development. Dr. Sidhu also held various roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen where he was an Executive Medical Director in the Hematology/Oncology Therapeutic area with responsibilities that included advancing preclinical and clinical candidates through registration globally. Dr. Sidhu is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in both internal medicine and medical oncology. He earned his medical degree from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario Canada and his Bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta. Dr. Sidhu trained in internal medicine at Queen's University and medical oncology at the British Columbia Cancer Agency in Vancouver, British Columbia and the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, Alberta.

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage, multi-modality biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. The Company's internally developed small molecule clinical pipeline includes CFI-400945 (PLK4 inhibitor), CFI-402257 (TTK inhibitor) and CFI-402411 (HPK1 inhibitor). The company is also advancing a pre-clinical pipeline of first-in-class antibody and TCR-based cell therapy assets. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

