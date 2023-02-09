Blue Diamond Growers Gears Up for National Almond Day

World's Largest Almond Cooperative is Celebrating by Offering 20% Off All Products at the Blue Diamond Nut & Gifts Shops

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Almond Day is February 16, and Blue Diamond Growers is paying tribute to the tasty, delicious, and healthful nut that is grown with care in the heart of California.



To celebrate, there will be a state proclamation declaring February 16 as California Almond Day. Blue Diamond Growers is also offering a one-day-only special of 20% off all products at the Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops in Sacramento, Modesto, and Chico, as well as through its online gift store at www.bluediamondstore.com. To add to the in-store festivities, there will also be photo booths with beautiful images of California almonds in bloom – the perfect backdrop for the perfect picture!

Blue Diamond Growers logo (PRNewswire)

"At Blue Diamond, every day is all about almonds – just as it has been for more than 100 years," said Alicia Rockwell, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Blue Diamond Growers. "On this special day in mid-February, we are pleased to celebrate with other almond lovers this incredible product that is beloved in California and throughout the world."

As the world's largest almond cooperative, Blue Diamond is an industry leader and a trusted brand enjoyed by people far and wide. In addition to a remarkable range of delicious almond snack nuts and crackers, Almond Breeze® is the number-one almondmilk in the plant-based milk category.

Here are some fun facts to celebrate National Almond Day – did you know…?

California grows nearly 80% of the world's almonds. California is home to 7,600 almond farms and 90% of those farms are family-owned. 1

Blue Diamond's co-op has more than 3,000 growers. 2

Blue Diamond offers more than 20 flavors of snack almonds – from classic, bold to extreme – in popular flavors like, Smokehouse, Elote, and Carolina Reaper !

Almonds are grown all throughout California's Central Valley. California's Mediterranean climate makes for perfect almond-growing conditions.2

Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops are located at:

1701 C St. Sacramento, California 95811

4800 Sisk Rd. Modesto, California 95356

703 Miller Ave. Chico, California 95928

To shop online and find Blue Diamond products near you, visit bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 https://www.almonds.com/sites/default/files/2022-12/2022_Almanac.pdf

2 https://bluediamondgrowers.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BlueDiamond_2022-Annual_Report_web.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers