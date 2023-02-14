Introducing the Henry Homesteader 9mm: A Semi-Auto Carbine Delivering American Heritage and Ingenuity

Ideal for home, property, and livestock protection

RICE LAKE, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearm manufacturers, announced today the Homesteader 9mm, a feature-packed semi-automatic 9mm carbine cloaked in the gunmaker's heritage design language built to meet the needs of property owners and weekend range visitors alike.

The new Henry Homesteader 9mm is a feature-packed pistol caliber carbine ideal for home, property, and livestock protection that maintains the classic appearance Henry Repeating Arms is known for. (Photo credit: Justin Holt/Holtworks) (PRNewswire)

The Homesteader 9mm boasts premium materials and an adaptable feature set to provide effortless versatility for various roles, including home defense, protecting livestock from the predators that threaten them, and as a fun, approachable firearm for the shooting range using ammunition both widely available and affordable. To provide compatibility for the most common magazine patterns, the Homesteader 9mm utilizes removable magazine well adapters to accept Glock®, SIG Sauer®, or Smith & Wesson® M&P® style magazines, in addition to the included 5-round and 10-round Henry 9mm magazines.

Other notable features include a threaded barrel for suppressor use to minimize noise for neighbors at the range or at home and thoughtfully laid out, centrally located controls that will appeal to right- and left-handed users. Its compact size and lightweight frame provide maneuverability for close quarters and allow the firearm to be stored where some standard-sized rifles and shotguns may not fit. Intuitive, fast target acquisition is achieved with fully adjustable sights and maintained with features like a reciprocating mass inside the forearm to counteract recoil and non-slip leather-like texturing on the genuine American walnut furniture. Durable finishes like deeply blued steel, a matte sealant on the wood, and hard anodizing on the aluminum receiver keep the Homesteader resilient to a hardworking firearm's inevitable wear and tear.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price is $928 for the version with a Henry magazine well only and $959 for the versions that include an additional magazine well. All Henry Repeating Arms firearms are purchasable only through a federally licensed dealer.

For more information about the Homesteader 9mm and Henry Repeating Arms, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

The Henry Homesteader 9mm features genuine American walnut furniture, thoughtfully presented controls, and it is available in three different versions to suit the most common 9mm magazine patterns. (PRNewswire)

