LucidLink Takes Data Security to the Next Level, Bolstering Content Encryption Safeguards with SOC 2, Type 1 Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovator in cloud file storage for remote collaboration, announced today that it had achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance following American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 21. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that LucidLink provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in its system.

LucidLink's "Zero-Knowledge" end-to-end encryption model continues to meet and exceed industry compliance standards. Valued for its extensive safety features, LucidLink's security stands out in the industry. It ensures that both LucidLink and storage providers have no knowledge of or access to the data that customers store and transmit. With LucidLink customers collaborating on sensitive workloads in media and entertainment, advertising, marketing, architecture, engineering, construction, and more, need an airtight cloud solution with dependable encryption is paramount.

"Security is a crucial element of all our customer's businesses," states Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink. "We have made it a top priority at LucidLink, and as a global organization, we adhere to the highest international compliance standards. We understand that our customer's data is their most precious asset and are dedicated to expanding our security practice to meet their expectations and sustain their trust."

LucidLink was audited by Prescient Assurance, a security and compliance attestation leader for B2B SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada. It provides risk management and assurance services, which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to LucidLink's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest security and compliance standard.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over a distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3-compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held, with headquarters in San Francisco, California, and offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

