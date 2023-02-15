The line consists of 8 new products powered by proprietary Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™ that is rich in minerals essential to skin health

Back To Earth Skin Sets New Natural Skincare Standard With 100% Natural Line, GLOW (CNW Group/Back to Earth Skin) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian skincare brand, Back to Earth Skin announces its new line of skincare products, providing the new standard of natural skincare that is 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free and 35-free. Revolutionizing the clean beauty industry, Back to Earth Skin products are all developed with its key proprietary ingredient, Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™ (MMC Complex™) enriched with a curated blend of natural ingredients and pure essential oils.

Back to Earth Skin is working to provide the new standard in the natural skincare industry, emphasizing the importance of all product details from a curated blend for each product, to how it is packaged and its impact on the environment.

"We are all deserving of clean skincare that can be trusted to not only deliver healthy, beautiful skin but to do so safely and without compromise." says Kiley Routely, Back to Earth Founder. "Back to Earth Skin is committed to challenging the status quo by producing 100% natural products, bringing to market a transparent brand and product line that offers both sustainable products and packaging."

Each product is powered by Back to Earth Skin's proprietary ingredient, Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™ (MMC Complex™) which is Mineral Microbiome Clay™enriched with a curated selection of nature's finest ingredients. The clay is sustainably harvested from Kisameet Bay Clay Deposit and is free from marine and industrial waste, providing an abundant source of minerals essential to skin health, including iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, potassium and zinc. The line consists of eight products including the GLOW Foaming Facial Cleanser ($30), GLOW Makeup Remover ($30), GLOW Facial Mist ($30), GLOW Exfoliating Scrub ($30), GLOW Facial Mask ($40), GLOW Facial Serum ($45), GLOW Daily Moisturizer ($40), and GLOW Eye Cream ($40). Each product is developed with a blend of clay, pure essential oils, and a curated blend of natural ingredients to target inflammation, dryness, pigmentation, and fine lines.

In addition to the brand's 100% natural products, Back to Earth Skin strives to offer the highest standard of sustainable packaging, with no secondary casing, direct print on primary container, and optimized footprint. All packaging is made from biodegradable materials, Post Consumer Resin (PCR), glass, and sugarcane.

Reservations for Back to Earth Skin are available starting today, February 15th 2023, at www.backtoearthskin.com . The full product line up and quantities will be available in early March.

About Back to Earth Skin:

Back To Earth Skin was created with one simple ethos in mind, we all are deserving of clean skincare that can be trusted to not only deliver healthy, beautiful skin but to do so safely and without compromise. We believe natural beauty comes from natural care. Using the finest natural ingredients, essential oils and powered by our proprietary Mineral Microbiome Clay Complex™, Back to Earth Skin is a 100% natural skincare line working to set the new standard of natural skincare.

Founded by Kiley Routley, Back to Earth Skin is 100% natural, vegan, cruelty free and 35-free. Back to Earth Skin has sourced biodegradable and sustainable packaging, as well as the cleanest ingredients available for their products from start to finish.

For more information head to www.backtoearthskin.com

Back to Earth Skin Logo (CNW Group/Back to Earth Skin) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Back to Earth Skin