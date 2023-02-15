Focus Brands Names Nandu Gandhi as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today that Nandu Gandhi has been appointed Chief Technology Officer.

With more than three decades of exceptional achievements in global technology leadership, strategy and delivery, Gandhi brings a breadth of expertise and forward-thinking leadership to Focus Brands in a pivotal time for the company as it undergoes a digital transformation across the portfolio. In his new role, he will help scale the organization by building a high-performing, talented team and by implementing new technology and practices while capitalizing on momentum from the company's digital investments thus far.

"As we continue to invest and transform our digital and technology capabilities, it is critical to have the right leaders in place," said Jim Holthouser, CEO of Focus Brands. "I'm confident that Nandu, along with his team, will make great strides in improving the technology and systems in place to help our brands continue to grow."

Focus Brands' digital transformation journey began in 2021, with the mission to become a best-in-class organization in the space by tackling the digital revolution head-on. The company has made great progress in the journey already, leveraging the power of the portfolio and building out industry-leading capabilities in key areas including data science, digital platforms, loyalty programs and its tech stack. Nandu will continue to drive this project forward, working cross-functionally to help the Focus Brands portfolio of brands continue to create and nurture deep, individual relationships with customers to grow digital traffic and sales.

Gandhi comes to Focus Brands most recently from Digital Transformation Consulting, where he directed the global digital transformation program for a host of luxury brands. Prior to that role, he spent seven years at Macy's, Inc., representing the technology function in the enterprise digital transformation office and delivering new revenue generating models. Gandhi also boasts extensive successes at The Home Depot in re-platforming the company's website, leading the design and implementation of a first-ever autonomous IT organization for Home Depot Canada, as well as the largest SAP-Retail implementation of its time. Gandhi's history of working in multi-branded and multi-channel retail and consumer services gives him the knowledge and depth of experience to continue to evolve and improve upon the technology and systems we have in place at Focus Brands.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands® is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,400 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and over 55 foreign countries under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

