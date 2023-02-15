Ontario International Airport begins 2023 on a high note

Passenger count up 26% over January last year

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volume at Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) rose more than 26% in January compared with the same month last year, officials announced.

The January passenger count totaled almost 429,000 including 405,000 domestic fliers and more than 23,000 international travelers. Domestic and international passenger figures increased 25% and 43%, respectively, over last year.

"January marked a positive start for 2023 as Ontario experienced strong demand for both domestic and international travel," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The good news to begin 2023 follows our strong performance in 2022, during which we exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes in nine of 12 months and for the year overall."

The January traveler count was 8.24% higher than the first month of 2019.

Passenger Totals Jan 2023 Jan 2022 % Change Domestic 405,151 323,251 25.34 International 23,717 16,485 43.87 Total 428,868 339,736 26.24

Shipments of commercial freight and mail continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels, up 3.7% from January 2019. The 62,771 tons of cargo processed through ONT was down 8% from a year ago, matching a global trend that saw January freight shipments down significantly from the year before due to an earlier than normal Chinese New Year and global economic headwinds.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jan 2023 Jan 2022 % Change Freight 58,381 64,056 -8.86 Mail 4,389 4,529 -3.09 Total 62,771 68,585 -8.48

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

