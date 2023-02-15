Palatin Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Phase 3 Pivotal Study of PL9643 in Patients with Dry Eye Disease Ongoing

Phase 2 Clinical Study of Oral PL8177 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis Commenced

Phase 2 Clinical Study of Bremelanotide in Patients with Diabetic Kidney Disease

Vyleesi® - Net Product Revenue Increased 18% and Prescriptions Dispensed Increased 12% Over the Prior Quarter

Closed on a $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Received $4.7 Million of Non-Dilutive Funding Through NJ Economic Development Program

Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 15, 2023 , at 11:00 AM ET

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"We continue to execute on our strategy that the melanocortin system is an important mechanism for the resolution of inflammation and promotion of tissue repair," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "We currently have three active melanocortin-based clinical programs: our MELODY-1 Phase 3 dry eye disease trial, a Phase 2 ulcerative colitis trial, and a Phase 2 diabetic kidney disease trial, all with data readouts throughout the next five calendar quarters."

Dr. Spana further commented, "We are pleased with Vyleesi's continued quarter over quarter increases across all value metrics, notably net product sales increased 18% and prescriptions dispensed increased 12% over the prior quarter. We are excited that net product revenue of approximately $1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, exceeded Vyleesi operating expenses."

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Anti-Inflammatory / Autoimmune Programs Patient enrollment on track. Topline data readout currently expected mid-calendar year 2023. Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ via the identifier NCT04268069.

First patient dosed in a Phase 2 oral formulation study of PL8177 in patients with UC in the fourth quarter calendar year 2022.



Interim assessment is currently expected to occur in the first half of calendar year 2023.



Topline data readout is currently expected in the second half of calendar year 2023.



Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ via the identifier NCT05466890.

Enrollment initiated in the Phase 2 study in the first quarter of calendar year 2023.



Complete enrollment targeted for third quarter calendar year 2023.



Topline results currently expected first quarter calendar year 2024.



Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ via the identifier NCT05709444.

Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) / Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD): Goal of the Vyleesi program is to demonstrate commercial product value in the marketplace with an objective of re-licensing the U.S. rights to a committed women's healthcare company. Gross product sales were $2.6 million , an increase of 14% over the prior quarter, and an increase of 238% over the comparable quarter last year. Net product revenue of $1 million increased 18% over the prior quarter and increased 1,323% over the comparable quarter last year. Total prescriptions dispensed increased 12% over the prior quarter and increased 134% over the comparable quarter last year. Refill rates, commercial insurance reimbursement, and net revenue per prescription dispensed increased over the prior quarter and comparable quarter last year.

Other:

Fiscal Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue consists of gross product sales of Vyleesi, net of allowances and accruals, and license and contract revenue.

Vyleesi gross product sales to pharmacy distributors were $2.6 million, with net product revenue of $1,026,416, compared to gross product sales of $0.8 million and net product revenue of $72,140 for the comparable quarter last year. Gross product sales increased 238% and net product revenue increased 1,323% over the comparable quarter last year.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Palatin recognized $250,000 in license and contract revenue pursuant to its license agreement with Fosun Pharma.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $6.6 million, compared to $8.8 million for the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in operating expenses was mainly the result of lower spending on our development programs and the gain recognized as a result of amending certain minimum purchase commitments.

Other Income / (Expenses)

Total other expense, net, consists mainly of unrealized foreign currency transaction losses of $693,231 and $234,078, respectively, for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, and 2021.

Cash Flows

Palatin's net cash used in operations was $8.8 million, compared to net cash used in operations of $6.3 million for the same period last year. The increase in net cash used in operations is mainly due to working capital changes for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net Loss

Palatin's net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million, or $(0.91) per basic and diluted common share for the comparable period last year.

The decrease in net loss over the comparable quarter last year, was mainly due to the recognition of an income tax benefit of $4.7 million, a decrease in operating expenses of $2.2 million and an increase in net product revenue of Vyleesi.

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2022, Palatin's cash and cash equivalents were approximately $21.2 million plus $6.5 million of accounts and other receivables, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $21.2 with $2.0 million of accounts receivable as of September 30, 2022, and $29.9 million with $1.8 million of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2022.

Based on its current operating plan, Palatin believes that existing cash and cash equivalents and receivables will be sufficient to fund currently anticipated operating expenses through calendar year 2023.

Conference Call / Webcast

Palatin will host a conference call and audio webcast on February 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of operations in greater detail and provide an update on corporate developments. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call live can dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), conference ID 928705. The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investor/Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com. A telephone and audio webcast replay will be available one hour after the completion of the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International), passcode 47637. The webcast and telephone replay will be available through March 1, 2023.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists and Inflammation

The melanocortin receptor ("MCr") system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1r through MC5r. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye (and other places, for example the gut and kidney) express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about market potential of Vyleesi and other Palatin products in development, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates, market potential for product candidates, and potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, Palatin's ability to establish and maintain the capability for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Vyleesi, sales of Vyleesi in the United States and elsewhere in the world, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

Palatin Technologies® and Vyleesi® are registered trademarks of Palatin Technologies, Inc.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















REVENUES













Product revenue, net $ 1,026,416

$ 72,140

$ 1,896,070

$ 231,622 License and contract -

250,000

-

250,000 Total revenues 1,026,416

322,140

1,896,070

481,622















OPERATING EXPENSES













Cost of products sold 98,707

29,171

185,203

83,104 Research and development 4,367,538

5,426,397

10,394,569

8,911,161 Selling, general and administrative 3,174,344

3,317,760

6,683,142

7,154,302 Gain on purchase commitment (1,027,322)

-

(1,027,322)

- Total operating expenses 6,613,267

8,773,328

16,235,592

16,148,567















Loss from operations (5,586,851)

(8,451,188)

(14,339,522)

(15,666,945)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Investment income 186,473

1,563

274,962

2,973 Foreign currency loss (693,231)

(234,078)

(274,855)

(126,719) Interest expense (5,487)

(2,773)

(15,089)

(8,404) Total other income (expense), net (512,245)

(235,288)

(14,982)

(132,150)















Loss before income taxes (6,099,096)

(8,686,476)

(14,354,504)

(15,799,095) Income tax benefit 4,674,999

-

4,674,999

- NET LOSS $ (1,424,097)

$ (8,686,476)

$ (9,679,505)

$ (15,799,095)































Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.13)

$ (0.91)

$ (0.95)

$ (1.66)















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per common share 10,802,863

9,531,071

10,215,616

9,530,252

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,182,839

$ 29,939,154 Accounts receivable 1,806,990

1,780,020 Other receivables 4,674,999

- Inventories 759,268

944,471 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,127,230

1,932,454 Total current assets 30,551,326

34,596,099







Property and equipment, net 674,567

539,314 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 693,729

878,465 Other assets 56,916

56,916 Total assets $ 31,976,538

$ 36,070,794







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 820,304

$ 3,157,617 Accrued expenses 6,065,821

6,875,216 Short-term operating lease liabilities 335,732

371,124 Short-term finance lease liabilities 103,622

100,921 Other current liabilities 4,094,600

5,754,986 Total current liabilities 11,420,079

16,259,864







Long-term operating lease liabilities 380,161

529,398 Long-term finance lease liabilities 99,912

152,407 Other long-term liabilities 3,732,800

2,861,250 Total liabilities 15,632,952

19,802,919







Series B and Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.01 par value:

authorized 9,000,000 shares, 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2022, with a liquidiation preference of $15,000,000 -

15,000,000 Escrowed proceeds -

(15,000,000)







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 10,000,000 shares (including amounts authorized for





Series B and Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock): shares issued and outstanding





designated as follows:





Series A Convertible: authorized 4,030 shares as of December 31, 2022: issued and outstanding 4,030 shares





as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 40

40 Common stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 300,000,000 shares:





issued and outstanding 10,354,498 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 9,270,947 shares

as of June 30, 2022 103,545

92,709 Additional paid-in capital 413,913,202

404,168,822 Accumulated deficit (397,673,201)

(387,993,696) Total stockholders' equity 16,343,586

16,267,875 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 31,976,538

$ 36,070,794

