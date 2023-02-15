Platform Science Brings CAT Scale's Apps to Fleet Solutions Catalog Empowering Drivers to Weigh, Pay and Get Going

New collaboration with truck scale network provides fleets with tools to improve driver experience, boost efficiency

SAN DIEGO and WALCOTT, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and CAT Scale, the world's leading truck scale network, today announced a new collaboration to offer CAT Scale's Weigh My Truck and CAT Scale Locator apps in Platform Science's catalog of solutions. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

The Weigh My Truck app allows drivers to weigh and then get the weights displayed on their mobile device without ever leaving the cab. The app will also email a locked PDF copy of the scale ticket to email addresses specified by the driver. The driver simply creates an online account with Weigh My Truck™, which will store payment information, trucking company name, truck number, trailer number, email preferences and historical weight transactions. Fleets can also set up accounts that allow driver management and provide back-end data files.

The CAT Scale locator app helps drivers to locate the nearest CAT Scale. The app allows drivers to locate the nearest CAT Scale locations on their mobile device, plan their route based on their current location, and save their favorite CAT Scale location.

"Platform Science's new collaboration with CAT Scale empowers fleet operators to save drivers' time and unlock new efficiencies as they weigh their trucks," said Emilie Campbell, Director of Partner Management, Platform Science. "With the addition of CAT Scale's apps to Platform Science's growing app catalog, fleets will have the flexibility to deploy a solution that makes the process of getting truck weights faster and easier in conjunction with other tools in the catalog, and customize the platform to meet their specific needs."

"We understand that time is money. The Weigh My Truck app and our CAT Scale Locator app are designed to help drivers use their time more efficiently," says Heather DeBaillie, Vice President of Operations & Marketing, CAT Scale. "With CAT Scale now a part of the Platform Science app catalog, fleets have the opportunity to make sure all their drivers have access to the tools that help streamline the weighing process."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About CAT Scale

CAT Scale Company is the world's leading truck scale network providing guaranteed, accurate weights at over 2,100 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Walcott, IA; CAT Scale Company is the #1 choice for professional drivers when weighing their load.

