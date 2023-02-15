Wynn Resorts Receives 24 Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide on 2023 List

The Luxury Resort Company Maintains Status of Having the Most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of Any Independent Hotel Company

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is proud to announce that it has maintained its 24 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star Awards in 2023, more than any other independent hotel company in the world. In addition, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, and Wynn Palace remain the three largest FTG Five-Star casino resorts in the world.

"To be recognized on a global scale for our five-star service is a significant accomplishment, and a testament to the culture of excellence we've curated," said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer - North America, Wynn Resorts. "We're extremely proud of our 27,000 employees across North America and China who are committed to providing unparalleled service and creating unforgettable experiences for guests every day."

In North America, Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas remains the only FTG Five-Star Chinese restaurant, while Encore Boston Harbor sustained its classification as the largest Five-Star regional resort casino after earning awards in 2022 for the spa and hotel. Globally, Wynn Macau maintains its exclusive status as the only resort worldwide with eight FTG Five-Star awards, while Wynn Palace continues to have the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort in the world.

Wynn Resorts received the following 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards:

Encore Boston Harbor:

Encore Boston Harbor (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor (Five-Star)

Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Las Vegas (Five-Star)

Encore Las Vegas (Five-Star)

Wynn Tower Suites (Five-Star)

Encore Tower Suites (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Wynn Macau:

Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Golden Flower (Five-Star)

Ristorante il Teatro (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wynn Palace:

Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wing Lei Palace (Five-Star)

Sichuan Moon (Five-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Five-Star)

For more information on the full list of 2023 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, please click here.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 128-acre championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 211,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

