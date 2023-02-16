ChenMed's Stephen Lytle Honored with Prestigious Human Resources Award

South Florida Business & Wealth magazine bestows Excellence in Human Resources Award

to executives in health care and other industries during the awards ceremony

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Lytle, SHRM-SCP, director of human resources for ChenMed, is the proud recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Human Resources Award from South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) magazine. As a seasoned HR leader in strategy and operations, the publication honored Lytle as one of the region's outstanding professionals in health care. Lytle recently received his award during SFBW's 8th annual awards ceremony, held in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

"Each day, I am driven to lead and inspire others to reach their full potential."

South Florida Business & Wealth's Excellence in Human Resources Awards is a unique program designed to honor HR leaders whose dedication to their respective industries and the communities they serve is particularly noteworthy. The awards acknowledge accomplished executives in the Tri-County area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, for their leadership and industry longevity, career accomplishments, company size and growth, community involvement, as well as other factors.

SFBW cited Lytle for his work helping lead ChenMed's innovation and strategic initiatives. It also recognized his accomplishment as President-Elect of the HR Association of Broward County. Lytle is one of more than 30 honorees this year from the fields of health care, accounting, banking and finance services, education, hospitality, insurance, legal, marketing and public relations, real estate and construction, technology and transportation, and logistics.

"It is extremely gratifying to shine a spotlight on outstanding HR professionals, like Stephen Lytle, who continue to identify and nurture personnel who can help motivate their companies to achieve both business and community goals," said Marc Freindlich, market director of South Florida Business & Wealth. "Talent drives business and the leaders who can help personnel reach their full potential, advancing their careers and the success of their companies, are truly worth celebrating."

Prior to joining ChenMed, Lytle worked for retail giants, Target and Walmart, supporting retail healthcare operations and leading teams that supported enterprise-wide HR operations within pharmacy, vision and primary care clinics. Lytle also has experience in talent acquisition, professional relations, talent development and employment branding.

"I am very honored to receive this prestigious award from South Florida Business & Wealth magazine," said Lytle. "Each day, I am driven to lead and inspire others to reach their full potential, both personally and professionally, so together we can live more impactful lives comprised of gratitude and fulfillment."

According to Aimeerenee Layton, vice president of human resources at ChenMed, "Stephen continues to be an outstanding HR leader at ChenMed. We are proud to have him on our team and he deserves this award."

About ChenMed

ChenMed is a privately-owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Headquartered in Miami, the company operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Twice named a " Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek , celebrated as a Fortune "Change the World" company, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute , ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth. Its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld.

