Cypress Creek Renewables brings in new Chief Development Officer

Peter Toomey joins the solar leader's Executive Team this week

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables is pleased to announce today that Peter Toomey has joined the company as Chief Development Officer (CDO). In this role he will lead the development team to expand Cypress Creek's solar and storage portfolio across the U.S. His team will continue to grow and advance projects in the company's 23GW development pipeline in concert with external and internal stakeholders and Cypress Creek's goals, values and mission.

"I am thrilled to welcome Peter Toomey to our Executive Team at Cypress Creek. He will fill a vital role as Chief Development Officer, leading our talented development team to continue creating great solar and storage projects to meet the country's need for a sustainable energy transition," Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek said. "His experience and commitment to the country's clean energy transition will further Cypress Creek's mission to power a more sustainable future one project at a time."

Toomey most recently served as Vice President, Commercial Management at Rise Light & Power, an LS Power Company, where he managed energy marketing for the largest power plant in New York City – Ravenswood Generating Station - and helped the company develop a plan to transition the plant to a renewable energy hub. Previously Toomey held positions at a number of prominent renewable energy companies including Avangrid Renewables, SunPower, and Terraform Power where he led the commercialization of over 4GW of wind and solar assets across the project lifecycle, from greenfield development to repowering.

Toomey earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Yale University and Master of Science in Technology and Socio-Economic Planning from Roskilde University in Denmark.

"It's an unbelievably exciting time to be in the renewable energy business, and I couldn't be happier to join a talented and passionate Cypress Creek team that is well positioned to be a leader in the U.S. energy transition," Toomey said.

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed 12GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar and has a 23GW solar and storage pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business, Cypress Creek Solutions, operates and maintains 4GW of solar projects for customers across 24 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit ccrenew.com.

