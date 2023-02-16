Domino's® Customers Raise $13 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

All funds will go towards The Domino's Village – a new patient housing facility at St. Jude

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to customers' generosity and team members' dedication, Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) raised more than $13 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in 2022.

Thanks to customers’ generosity and team members’ dedication, Domino’s raised more than $13 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Domino's partnership with St. Jude is one that we deeply cherish," said Russell Weiner , Domino's CEO.

Domino's wrapped up its 11-weeklong St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign on Jan. 8, 2023. The campaign, which began on Oct. 24, 2022, raised more than $9 million for the kids of St. Jude. Domino's raised an additional $4 million through a feature on dominos.com, which asked customers to round up their order total and donate their change.

"Domino's partnership with St. Jude is one that we deeply cherish," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "We are proud to be able to support St. Jude's lifesaving mission by participating in the Thanks and Giving campaign each year. Fundraising wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our customers, and we're incredibly grateful for their kindness."

The funds bring Domino's total raised to more than $110 million – $40 million of which is toward its commitment to fund the opening of a new patient housing facility at St. Jude called The Domino's Village. Domino's has $60 million to raise as part of the pledge, which was made in 2020 and made history as the largest corporate commitment to St. Jude. The six-story, 288,990-square-foot facility will house up to 140 St. Jude families while their children receive lifesaving care for childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Construction is well underway and the home away from home is expected to be ready for patient families in 2023.

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.