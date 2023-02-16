FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA WELCOMES JACCO VAN TEEFFELEN AS GENERAL MANAGER

Van Teeffelen brings more than 25 years of luxury experience to the newly-renovated luxury resort in Riviera Maya

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba, a AAA-5 Diamond luxury resort in Riviera Maya, is thrilled to announce Jacco van Teeffelen as General Manager. In his role, van Teeffelen will work strategically to continue optimizing the new elements of the recently renovated property and positioning this prized resort among the elite of Caribbean luxury destinations.

Van Teeffelen brings more than 25 years of international luxury hospitality experience to the property. He began his career in the hospitality industry in food and beverages in New York City, and joined renowned hotels like The New York Palace hotel and the St. Regis hotel New York. From there, he held various executive roles at resorts in the Caribbean and in the Maldives. His international experiences expanded beyond the Caribbean to the Forbes Five Star hotel, SAVOY hotel in London United Kingdom, the triple Forbes Five Star hotel Fairmont Grand del Mar and the Fairmont San Francisco. In October 2022, van Teeffelen began working at Fairmont Mayakoba as the interim General Manager before ultimately landing the full-time role four months later.

"As we celebrate the return of travel in its full capacity and debut our recent renovations, I look forward to the opportunity to expand my experience at this world-class resort," says van Teeffelen. "In my four months serving as the interim general manager here, I grew a deep love for the property, the amazing team members and the beautiful location. I am excited to continue working alongside this team to further grow Fairmont Mayakoba's reputation as one of Riviera Maya's leading resorts."

Van Teeffelen brings extensive, progressive experience in renowned international properties in the US, United Kingdom, Maldives and the Caribbean to Mayakoba. His diverse background will offer a unique blend of strategic thinking and implementation, which will drive strong financial results and support service excellence leading to overall success for Fairmont Mayakoba.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1(800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com , or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Accor

