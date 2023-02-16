Fresh Thyme Market Named to Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers List

Chicago-land based grocer named top 218 out of 500 companies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a grocer that has a mission to improve the way communities eat by offering real fresh food with an emphasis on ease and convenience, was officially named to the list of Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers. Out of the 500 companies awarded, Fresh Thyme is ranked 218 and appears 13 out of 43 in the Retail and Wholesale industry category.

"We are so proud and honored to be on the list for Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "As a company that thrives on the impact each team member makes, we focus on delivering a personalized experience that ties to the community and our customers. Our leadership team is dedicated to making our employee experience and development a main priority and we would like to thank everyone that helped us be named number 218 on this list and number 13 in the category of Retail and Wholesale industry."

Forbes worked with Statista to independently survey 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine the final list of 500 midsize employers. The surveys were anonymous and asked employees to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. The survey also asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own and to identify organizations they would not recommend.

Fresh Thyme has been dedicated to helping people live better, healthier lives through our product assortment, connection to the community and providing great experiences. This would not be possible without the impact of each of our hard working employees.

For more information about employment at Fresh Thyme please visit: https://jobs.freshthyme.com/ . You can also view the entire list from Forbes here .

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com or keep in touch by liking Fresh Thyme on Facebook , and following them on Instagram .

