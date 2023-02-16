Guidehouse Inaugurates Office in Chennai, India

Guidehouse plans to hire over 2,000 employees in Chennai by the end of 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced the commencement of its operation from Chennai, India. Guidehouse is the fastest-growing global consulting firm, serving both commercial and public sector markets supporting clients within sectors including Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure.

The 72,964 square foot office located in Cambridge Tower, Ramanujan IT SEZ, was inaugurated by Charles Beard, COO of Guidehouse and Mahendra Singh Rawat, Country Head, Guidehouse India on February 13th.

Guidehouse is seeking top talent to join the team, with plans to hire 2,000 full-time employees in Chennai by the end of 2023. In addition, Guidehouse anticipates opening additional locations in India over the next 12-18 months. The India team at Guidehouse will support managed services engagements and specialized technology services in cutting-edge digital modernization capabilities on critical projects to the company's clients across the globe.

"We remain committed to growing our presence across India and cultivating exceptional career opportunities for the local workforce as we expand our capabilities and digital expertise in new areas," said Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer of Guidehouse. He continued to confirm the commitment of Guidehouse to India grown stating, "Chennai has the perfect combination of professionals and a deep talent base for multiple business and expansion opportunities, which we see as critical to the growth of Guidehouse. With this wealth of talented professionals, Chennai has become a hub for IT and managed services expertise for our business."

Guidehouse's expansion into Chennai speaks volumes to the rapid growth of our unique business model, the value we place on local talent, and the way the company continues to operate as a truly global brand. Guidehouse operates with a 'People First' focus cultivating a strong employee culture where there is an appreciation for diversity, a strong shared sense of belonging, and where diversity is celebrated. For the 4th consecutive year, Guidehouse maintains exceptional "Great Place to Work®" scores and India designation. The company is also proud of its diversity scores, employing more than 45% of women locally.

The event was attended by Anand Bhardwaj (Executive Director, Healthcare Managed Services), Saji Zacharia (Director, HR), and Rana Thankappan (Associate Director, Facilities & Administration) along with other key leaders from Guidehouse India.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

