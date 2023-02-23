Columbia Banking System Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Verra Mobility to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASD:COLB) will replace Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASD:UMPQ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Verra Mobility Corp. (NASD:VRRM) will replace Columbia Banking System in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 1. Columbia Banking System is acquiring Umpqua Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Columbia Banking System will have a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 1, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Columbia Banking System
COLB
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Umpqua Holdings
UMPQ
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Verra Mobility
VRRM
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Columbia Banking System
COLB
Financials
