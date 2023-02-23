Lullaby Earth Wins the 2023 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA)

The makers of a safer and affordable line of crib mattresses is honored to receive this award for protecting babies while they sleep.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, a non-toxic crib mattress manufacturer on a mission to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses at prices everyone can afford, announced today that they have won the 2023 National Parenting Award (NAPPA). The award was given for the Lullaby Earth Breathe Safe Crib Mattress. For over 33 years, NAPPA has ensured that parents purchase the highest quality products to help them connect and enjoy time with their families.

The winning Breathe Safe Crib Mattress consists of a non-toxic waterproof mattress and a removable, washable, waterproof, breathable pad. Aimed to provide patented waterproofing and a patented WaveSupport™ core that meets FDA food contact standards, the Lullaby Earth mattresses are easy to wipe clean, keeping the inside of the baby's mattress clean and dry. Furthermore, their seamless edge design also prevents bacteria build-up. This safer crib mattress company uses no latex, wool, or other materials that may have allergenic concerns, making their mattresses hygienic and allergy-friendly.

Parents seeking the best crib mattress products for their children will find all the critical safety features needed with Lullaby Earth. The dual-firmness crib mattress design flips from a firm infant side to a cushion-firm toddler side. The breathable pad provides an airflow layer between the baby and the mattress and enhances breathability if the baby is face down.

The company's philosophy is to manufacture crib mattresses made without polyurethane foam and pass all government flammability standards without any flame retardant chemicals. Lullaby Earth also avoids questionable materials such as formaldehyde, fluorinated compounds (PFCs), pesticides, glues/adhesives, and GMOs. All Lullaby Earth products, including the winning Breathe Safe Crib Mattress, are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free verified.

Lullaby Earth offers a high-quality alternative at an affordable price so that every baby can sleep on a breathable, waterproof, non-toxic mattress.

About Lullaby Earth:

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize safety benefits such as Physical, Chemical, Allergenic, and Hygienic, as well as enhanced Breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

