Statement from Family of Thomas H. Lee

Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

"The family is extremely saddened by Tom's death.  While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others' needs before his own.  Our hearts are broken.  We ask that our privacy be respected and that we be allowed to grieve."

