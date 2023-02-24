AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES SEASON TWO OF "A LITTLE GREEN" PODCAST

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ organic mattress maker debuts season two of "A Little Green," an 8-episode podcast about lives transformed by the power of nature.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Brands, makers of award-winning organic and eco-luxury mattresses, bedding, and sustainable wood furniture, has launched season two of its popular podcast " A Little Green ."

Avocado, makers of award-winning organic and eco-luxury mattresses, bedding, and sustainable wood furniture, has launched season two of its popular podcast “A Little Green.” (PRNewswire)

Each of the eight episodes in season two feature a real story, from those who lived them, of a life transformed by the power of nature.

"What resonates most with listeners are personal moments — the stories of how lives are specifically affected by climate change and the environment. So I wanted to run with that," says podcast executive producer Christina Thompson. "Because a big theme of season one dealt with examining how our own personal actions can help 'save the planet,' season two became about flipping that concept on its head and finding those personal stories of how the planet has saved us."

Each episode is about 20 minutes long and listeners can tune in wherever they listen to podcasts. Avocado hopes the new series will inspire action.

"At Avocado, we know what's at stake for the planet," said Avocado Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Brand Marketing Jessica Hann. "And we believe hope leads to action. The stories we feature in the new season are nothing if not inspiring. Our hope is that listeners will join us on our mission to raise the bar for social and environmental responsibility."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress