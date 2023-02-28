Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator Announces 2023 Cohort

Virtual Accelerator Provides Workshops and Mentoring to Alum Startups Looking to Scale Up

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs and Pegasus Tech Ventures are proud to announce our second cohort of early-stage startups participating in the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator Powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures. The virtual accelerator program is a partnership between Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs and Pegasus Tech Ventures with a mission to provide world-class instruction and support to Harvard entrepreneurs globally.

The 2023 cohort reflects the diversity and brilliance of Harvard alumni entrepreneurs around the world. The second cohort of 11 startups are from six different Harvard schools and six different countries, selected from a pool of over 101 applicants from 18 countries.

The 2023 Cohort also represents a wide range of sectors, including FinTech, HealthTech, FoodTech, LegalTech, FashionTech, EdTech, MediaTech, Big Data, enterprise software, and AI. The cohort will work together during a ten-week program to develop skills, strategies, and tools that will enable them to scale up their companies, develop their teams, and raise growth capital.

The Accelerator is committed to seeking diverse founders: 73% of our founders are women or identify as being from underserved communities.

We're thrilled to welcome these 11 promising teams:

Beyond Education: an early-stage, French-based edtech startup that is preparing students for the future by assessing and developing 21st Century Competencies online and globally.

CiteRight: an essential litigation collaboration tool for lawyers, adjudicators, and the people who support them.

Dollarize: a seed-stage startup hoping to change the world by allowing foreign nationals to have access to US dollars to protect themselves from the devaluation of their currency.

Goals101 Data Solutions: a Transaction Behavioral Intelligence (TBI) company that accelerates business growth for banks with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Iambic: a next-gen shoe brand delivering precision-fit shoes at scale through merging AI, smartphone scanning, and streamlined manufacturing—making footwear finally inclusive.

worn before, designed to go further, so you can live freely.

Noktos: a next-gen travel management company helping companies manage their travel from planning to expense reporting and invoice recovery.

PairUp: a platform that connects employees to the right colleagues to help them succeed–and guides their relationships every step of the way.

SOAP Health: a digital care company that is mission-driven to transform medical practice by appropriately applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to physician workflows to improve physician productivity, reduce liability exposure, augment clinical knowledge, and improve early disease detection and diagnostic accuracy.

Sun & Swell: offering delicious, healthy, sustainable snack foods and pioneering the movement away from single-use plastics in the packaged food industry.

YeneHealth: the first femtech startup in Ethiopia that is unlocking the digital door of healthcare services for African women.

Zette: a venture-backed media tech startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms.

We are excited to witness this group of incredible founders take their ventures to the next level.

About Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs

Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs, Inc. (HAE) is a volunteer-managed non-profit organization with 18 Chapters worldwide, connecting over 18,000 Harvard alumni, faculty, students, and friends from across the University and throughout the world.

HAE is dedicated to the advancement of entrepreneurship, promotion of innovation, and furthering the ideals of leadership and learning. www.harvardae.org

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with over $2 Billion in assets under management. the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large global corporations. Some of the 35+ corporate partners include ASUS, Aisin, SEGA, Sojitz, and NGK Spark Plugs. The over 250+ Pegasus portfolio companies include SpaceX, Airbnb, SoFi, Doordash, 23andMe, Bird, Color, Carbon. www.pegasustechventures.com

Pegasus also founded and sponsors Startup World Cup, one of the biggest and richest startup competitions in the world. Startup World Cup reaches 50 countries across six continents, with a Grand Finale in Silicon Valley featuring a $1 million investment prize. www.startupworldcup.io

