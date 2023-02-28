Pega Named a Leader in Robotic Process Automation by Independent Research Firm

Pega receives highest score in automation design and development criterion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2023 (1). Pega received the highest score in the automation design and development criterion, and received the highest possible scores in the governance and security, pricing flexibility and transparency, partner ecosystem, and community criteria.

Forrester evaluated Pega Robotic Process Automation™ as one of the 15 most significant RPA providers for the report against 26 criteria. The report states, "Pegasystems provides a seamless automation lifecycle experience. RPA vendors are incrementally transitioning into automation platform vendors, driven by their clients' appetite to scale automation. Since its inception, Pegasystems has maintained a relentless focus on its scalable architecture and a platform approach to application and automation development. Both priorities are coming in handy now. Going forward, it plans to build on its strengths and continue investing in scalability and the breadth and depth of its platform."

Pega's RPA capabilities use deep robotics to automate repetitive tasks in applications at the code level, resulting in faster, more accurate, and more resilient robotic automations at scale. Pega RPA is integral to Pega Platform™, Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve business needs for automation. With Pega RPA, businesses can rapidly implement automation for faster outcomes.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst firm recognitions for its low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Pega was also recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022 (2) and The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 (3) report, among others.

"Automation is an essential technology for enterprises as they look to optimize work and improve efficiency. RPA is a critical part of a broader automation strategy that allows for the scale, agility, and speed to keep up with today's business landscape," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pega. "We believe this continued recognition shows how Pega is investing in its automation solutions so our clients can work smarter and more efficiently to meet and surpass their goals."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com

