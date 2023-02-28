VienneMilano Launches Best Selling Thigh-Highs in New Skintone Matching Color and Sizes

The luxury hosiery brand leads the industry by expanding most popular style to include chocolate brown as part of accessibility and inclusivity expansion

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VienneMilano , a luxury hosiery brand dedicated to thigh-high stockings made in Italy, is announcing the expansion of its best selling style, the ISABELLA , which is available in various skin tone matching colors and sizes. Previously, the style has been available for purchase in classic black, hazelnut, chestnut brown and ivory. Now, VienneMilano's ISABELLA is launching a new color, chocolate brown, as well as additional sizing for the classic black ranging from 1XSmall-3XLarge.

VienneMilano (PRNewswire)

VienneMilano's ISABELLA is launching a new color, chocolate brown

VienneMilano was founded by Vienne Cheung Brown, who immigrated to the United States from Hong Kong when she was six years old. Cheung Brown was inspired to create the brand after struggling to find thigh-highs that fit comfortably and stayed up.

Inclusiveness is not a new concept to the brand. Cheung Brown's inspiration comes from experiencing first hand what it is like to be underrepresented in the fashion industry and that one size and skintone does not fit all.

From the hosiery brand's inception, inclusivity and accessibility was always the priority at the forefront of every decision made. Thigh-highs are a versatile product by design, which set the tone for the rest of the brand's formation. Since thigh-highs are made without a gusset, the tight and formfitting material used in stockings to hold the hosiery up and in place, size discrepancies based on height are eliminated.

"I often am asked, 'why thigh-highs' and it's because I believe they are superior to stockings as they are more versatile, comfortable and sexier," says Vienne Cheung Brown, founder of VienneMilano. "Legs are a canvas for colors, texture, and style, and thigh-highs allow you to express your creativity. Thigh highs provide an extra boost of confidence; when a woman puts on a pair of thigh highs, she can achieve anything. For this reason, it is imperative to create a line of sheer thigh high stockings that women of all shapes, sizes and skin tones can wear."

VienneMilano's goal is to continue to develop the accessibility of the line's sizes and colors, until all consumers are represented. As a small company, the roll out will move at a steady but sustainable pace, to ensure that costs do not become prohibitive to the customer, and VienneMilano stays an affordable luxury.

Prices start at $16.95.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.VienneMilano.com

###

About VienneMilano

VienneMilano has helped redefine thigh-highs as a fashion category. Founded in 2011 by Vienne Cheung Brown, the luxury hosiery brand is dedicated to thigh-high stockings and made in Italy. The hosiery collection offers one of the world's most extensive variety for thigh-high stockings consisting of classic styles, fashion-forward pieces, skin tone matching sheers, eco-friendly stockings, plus sizes and much more. VienneMilano is the first ecommerce brand dedicated to thigh-high hosiery.

VienneMilano reveals the confidence of a woman who knows how to be elegant, playful and sexy on every occasion.

Media Contact

Diana Bassett

DBPR

DianaBassett@DianaBassettPR.com

516.697.7677

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VienneMilano