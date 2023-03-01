2023 Voicey Awards Reveal the Best Voice Actors of the Year

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Voices , the world's leading voice over marketplace, has announced the winners of the 2023 Voicey Awards. With over four million voice actors on the platform, the Voicey Awards is Voices' annual awards program, recognizing voice talent at the top of their game.

Voices announces winners of the 2023 Voicey Awards (CNW Group/Voices.com) (PRNewswire)

The Voicey Awards include the Top 5 Awards, listing rankings for the "bests'' on the platform, and Category Awards, identifying voice talent at the top of specific voice over categories. The winners are determined through an analysis of performance metrics, such as number of jobs completed, ratings received, and the number of favorites received. There are no judges or entry fees for this award, and results are objective and data-based.

"Our talent community are the champions that bring our vision, and our clients' projects to life," says David Ciccarelli, CEO and Founder of Voices. "We know how much work it takes to succeed as a voice actor. The Voicey Awards is one of the ways we show appreciation for the dedication and skill of some of our top talent on the platform."

The winners were featured in a social media campaign on Voices' social platforms. The full list of winners can be found below:

Top Five Awards

Most Favorited Demo of the Year: Thomas Copeland Jr

Best New Demo of the Year: Rashmi Sharma

Best Demo of the Year: Bridget Paul

Best Female Voice Actor of the Year: Rachael West

Best Male Voice Actor of the Year: David Kaplan

Category Awards

Animation: Rachael West

Documentaries: Rachael West

eLearning: David Kaplan

Online Ad: Rachael West

Movie Trailers: Louise Saint-Claire

Podcasting: Brad Ziffer & Nicole DiCamillo

Radio: Dean Wendt

Telephone: LM Floyd

Television Ads: John Q Kubin

Video games: Steven Kelly

Video Narration: Rachael West

Voice Assistant: Adam Riley

The full list can also be viewed here: https://www.voices.com/community/voicey-awards .

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace with over 4 million members. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have trusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life.

Voices logo. (CNW Group/Voices.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voices.com