Cerebelly, the first and only science-backed baby food brand focused on supporting optimal brain development, is launching at Walmart nationwide

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebelly, the first and only science-backed brain-focused baby food brand, announced today that they will launch this month in 680+ Walmart locations nationwide, with Walmart.com and on retail display.

Founded in 2019 by a practicing neurosurgeon, Ph.D. in developmental neurobiologist, and mom of three, Cerebelly is committed to making food for young children that contains Cerebelly's patented 16 essential nutrients critical for healthy brain development. Each Cerebelly organic puree pouch and toddler Smart Bar contain these 16 nutrients in organic vegetable-first formulas with no added sugar and undergo rigorous testing for heavy metals and harmful toxins. Cerebelly's nutrition exceeds industry standards delivering 8x the amount of nutrients compared to the 7 top-selling baby food brands. At Walmart, Cerebelly launches with 9 products across two categories ranging in price from $3.18-$7.98. Parents can expect a variety of veggie dense puree flavors and three snack bar flavors at Walmart's across the country and online:

"Our mission as a brand has been to make superior nutrition more accessible to children nationwide," says Jodie Wing, Cerebelly Chief Retail Sales Officer. "Walmart is a huge step for us in that direction as it's a leading retailer making commitments to expanding its offerings in the baby food category. We are grateful for our partnership and look forward to introducing our Organic Purees and Toddler Smart Bars to the Walmart customer."

Cerebelly is setting a standard above the industry benchmark, crafting its products from whole foods, focusing on organic, veggie-first, no added sugar ingredients, and proudly honoring its Clean Label Project®️ Certification, which tests for different contaminants including heavy metals. In 2021, Cerebelly became the first-ever shelf stable children's food brand to receive the Clean Label Project®️ Purity Award.

With this expansion into Walmart, Cerebelly's retail presence increases to over 8,200 doors in the United States furthering the company's mission to provide life-changing superior nutrition for optimal cognitive development in children everywhere. Cerebelly's market share growth continues to outpace legacy baby food brands, a testament to how its science-backed approach and clean, value-added ingredients, are resonating with parents and families seeking a trusted resource for their child's nutritional needs.

About Cerebelly:

Cerebelly is the first and only children's food brand on the market that combines up-to-date child nutrition and developmental neuroscience to offer products such as age-optimized pouches and smart bars with meaningful brain-supporting nutrients that science shows babies' growing brains need. Founded in 2019 by practicing neurosurgeon, PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, and mom of three Cerebelly is developed based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times – each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention and social awareness. Organic, non-GMO, vegetable-first, dairy-free, gluten-free, with no added sugar, Cerebelly's brain-supporting pouches and Smart Bars contain 8x the amount of nutrients compared to the 7 top-selling baby food brands.

Cerebelly is available at cerebelly.com , Amazon, Thrive Market, and at over 8,200 retail stores nationwide including Target, Wegmans, Meijer, Whole Foods, Giant Eagle, and now Walmart.

