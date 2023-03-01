Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.25 for the Quarter and $5.71 for the Year

ERIE, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2022.  Net income was $298.6 million, or $5.71 per diluted share, in 2022, compared to $297.9 million, or $5.69 per diluted share, in 2021.  Net income was $65.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The uncertainty resulting from post-pandemic conditions and the current economic environment continues to evolve and the duration or extent of financial impacts remain uncertain.

4Q and Full Year 2022

(dollars in thousands)

4Q'22

4Q'21


2022

2021


Operating income

$       81,430

$       61,834


$     376,214

$     318,097


Investment income

288

12,328


632

67,332


Interest expense and other, net

(243)

4,335


394

9,025


Income before income taxes

81,961

69,827


376,452

376,404


Income tax expense

16,471

14,785


77,883

78,544


Net income

$       65,490

$       55,042


$     298,569

$     297,860









                                   2022 Full Year Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $58.1 million, or 18.3 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $174.7 million, or 9.1 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services remained consistent at $58.3 million in both 2022 and 2021.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $668.3 million in 2022 and $638.5 million in 2021, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.6 million in 2022 compared to $67.3 million in 2021.  Net investment income was $28.6 million in 2022 compared to $62.2 million in 2021.  Included in net investment income is $10.4 million of limited partnership losses in 2022 compared to earnings of $31.7 million in 2021.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $27.3 million in 2022 compared to gains of $4.9 million in 2021.

                                   4Q 2022 Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $19.6 million, or 31.7 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $53.3 million, or 11.8 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.6 million, or 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
  • The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $175.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $165.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Net investment income was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Included in net investment income is $8.3 million of limited partnership losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three months ended December 31,


Twelve months ended December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)





Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services


$        503,633


$        450,286


$     2,087,846


$     1,913,166

Management fee revenue - administrative services


14,877


14,301


58,323


58,286

Administrative services reimbursement revenue


175,613


165,350


668,268


638,483

Service agreement revenue


6,512


5,994


25,687


24,042

Total operating revenue


700,635


635,931


2,840,124


2,633,977










Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services


443,592


408,747


1,795,642


1,677,397

Cost of operations - administrative services


175,613


165,350


668,268


638,483

Total operating expenses


619,205


574,097


2,463,910


2,315,880

Operating income


81,430


61,834


376,214


318,097










Investment income









Net investment income


3,979


12,572


28,585


62,177

Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains


(3,453)


(237)


(27,286)


4,946

Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings


(238)


(7)


(667)


209

Total investment income


288


12,328


632


67,332










Interest expense



1,050


2,009


4,132

Other income (expense)


243


(3,285)


1,615


(4,893)

Income before income taxes


81,961


69,827


376,452


376,404

Income tax expense


16,471


14,785


77,883


78,544

Net income


$          65,490


$          55,042


$         298,569


$         297,860



















Earnings Per Share









Net income per share









Class A common stock – basic


$               1.41


$               1.18


$               6.41


$               6.40

Class A common stock – diluted


$               1.25


$               1.05


$               5.71


$               5.69

Class B common stock – basic and diluted


$                211


$                177


$                962


$                959










Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic









Class A common stock


46,189,028


46,189,068


46,188,916


46,188,806

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted









Class A common stock


52,298,903


52,305,628


52,297,990


52,307,302

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock


$             1.190


$             1.110


$             4.520


$             4.215

Class B common stock


$           178.50


$          166.50


$           678.00


$           632.25

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)




December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$                     142,090


$                     183,702

Available-for-sale securities


24,267


38,396

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net


524,937


479,123

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


79,201


56,206

Accrued investment income


8,301


6,303

Total current assets


778,796


763,730






Available-for-sale securities, net


870,394


907,689

Equity securities


72,560


87,743

Fixed assets, net


413,874


374,802

Agent loans, net


60,537


58,683

Deferred income taxes, net


0


145

Other assets


43,295


49,265

Total assets


$                 2,239,456


$                 2,242,057






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable


$                     300,028


$                     270,746

Agent bonuses


95,166


120,437

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


165,915


138,317

Dividends payable


55,419


51,693

Contract liability


36,547


34,935

Deferred executive compensation


12,036


12,637

Current portion of long-term borrowings



2,098

Total current liabilities


665,111


630,863






Defined benefit pension plans


51,224


130,383

Long-term borrowings



91,734

Contract liability


17,895


17,686

Deferred executive compensation


13,724


14,571

Deferred income taxes, net


14,075


0

Other long-term liabilities


29,019


14,342

Total liabilities


791,048


899,579






Shareholders' equity


1,448,408


1,342,478

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$                 2,239,456


$                 2,242,057

