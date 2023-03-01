FDA Celebrates National Nutrition Month® in March 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in recognizing National Nutrition Month® this March by learning how to make informed choices about your food. Start healthy habits this month by using FDA's tools and tips to help you make nutritious choices that last all year long!

Take advantage of available resources to help you start healthy habits and make informed food choices. Resources from FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are great tools to help you. Consider these suggestions to kickstart healthy habits in your own life:

Plan weekly meals ahead of time by writing out the ingredients you'll need for each meal. This will help you meet all five food groups and can double as a grocery list for easy shopping.

Use FDA's Nutrition Facts label when grocery shopping to compare ingredients in different food items. Select items that have higher amounts of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber and lower amounts of sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars. when grocery shopping to compare ingredients in different food items. Select items that have higher amounts of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber and lower amounts of sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars.

Use MyPlate.gov to create healthy, complete meals that cover all five groups. Check the free to create healthy, complete meals that cover all five groups. Check the free MyPlate Kitchen resource for over 1,000 healthy, inexpensive, and tasty recipe ideas.

Eat smart by monitoring calorie intake and portion sizes using the Nutrition Facts label alongside MyPlate.

The White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health supports the creation of tailored nutrition education for different communities, and FDA has developed a portfolio of nutrition resources for a variety of audiences, including educators, dietitians, youth and youth educators, physicians and healthcare professionals, and older adults.

Learn how to use the Nutrition Facts label as a tool for maintaining healthy dietary practices by visiting FDA's "The New Nutrition Facts Label: What's in it for you?" website . Resources are available in English and Spanish and include:

Downloadable fact sheets ;

Videos , including awareness and topic-specific videos for consumers and continuing medical education videos for healthcare professionals;

An interactive online tool and quiz to test knowledge about the Nutrition Facts label; and

Nutrition curricula for middle and high school students.

For more information on making informed food choices this month, visit www.fda.gov/nutritioneducation.

