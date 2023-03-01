Signify acquires U.S. wired control systems manufacturer Intelligent Lighting Controls, expanding connected portfolio

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the acquisition of Intelligent Lighting Controls, Inc. (ILC), a market-leading U.S. manufacturer of wired control systems, expanding its connected portfolio.

Intelligent Lighting Controls' sales are primarily focused on energy-saving control systems in applications such as healthcare, education, offices, and sporting venues. ILC, which was founded in 1990, will continue to be headquartered and maintain its manufacturing in Edina, Minnesota.

Going forward, ILC will sell its brand of wired control systems as part of Cooper Lighting Solutions, a business unit of Signify's Digital Solutions division. ILC's wired control systems expand the Cooper Lighting Solutions portfolio of energy-saving solutions, providing enhanced opportunities to sell a broad range of energy efficient LED lighting products in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"We are delighted to welcome Intelligent Lighting Controls to the Signify family. With ILC's talented team and proven track record, we are adding a well-established technology and competitive offering to fuel the uptake of energy-saving solutions in the attractive North American market," said Kraig Kasler, President of Cooper Lighting Solutions.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

