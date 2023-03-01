SURGING TOGETHER: GUINNESS UNITES COMMUNITIES IN CELEBRATION OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED ST. PATRICK'S DAY YET

It's been 260+ years of revelry, fun, and togetherness, and Guinness will continue to spread the magic – including over $1 million in cash prizes – to help inspire celebrations with friends, family, and community.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, we finally marched again. And this year, it's time to keep surging forward, together. This March, Guinness is taking a bold approach to help accomplish a common goal: having the best St. Patrick's Day of your life.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9120451-guinness-st-patricks-day-surging-together/

In celebration, Guinness is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to 100+ different winners nationally – over $1 million in total – through its Guinness St. Patrick's Day Toast contest. Guinness will go coast to coast, rewarding up to two deserving winners from each state (and Washington, DC) for the top toasts that celebrate friends, and family and embody the spirit and joy of St. Patrick's Day. To enter, all those 21+ can visit Toast.Guinness.com, and upload a 30-second video of their toast until March 24.*

In addition, staying true to the goodness of Guinness, the brand is turning St. Patrick's Day celebrations into giving back. Using energy-harnessing technology we'll collect revelers' steps in Chicago on March 11 (where Guinness is once again the official sponsor of the iconic River dyeing and St. Patrick's Day parade). The power generated will be matched by donation hours in service of the Guinness Gives Back 1M Hours Pledge.

"After the last few years, we're all tired of staying put – of settling. This is our moment to start surging together again, as Guinness has for centuries," said Mark Phillips, Head of Beer & Hard Seltzer at Diageo North America. "It's time to be bold – just like the flavors in our beer. Our communities are counting on us to bring the celebration like never before, while giving back as well. Who says you can't have some fun and do good at the same time?"

With the support of brand partners and football icons Joe Burrow and Joe Montana, the spirit of turning celebratory energy into giving back will continue in New York City. The two "Joe Cools" will work with City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization, in effort to lift up communities across America through one million service hours over the next year. For more information on the one Million Hours Pledge and to see how Guinness is progressing toward this goal, please visit givesback.guinness.com.

As the brand synonymous with St. Patrick's Day, Guinness will ensure this year's holiday is for everyone as we show up across the country, including:

Returning as the official sponsor of the Chicago River dyeing and parade, and for some of the country's most storied parades and celebrations, in Boston – and for the first time – in Savannah, Ga.

Embracing the concept of alcoholic alternatives at celebrations throughout March around the country, headlined by the fast-growing Guinness 0, which Esquire recently dubbed "the king of NA beers."

Our Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore will keep the St. Patrick's Day spirit alive, hosting a month-long celebration that will include weekly limited edition beer releases, merchandise for sale, live music and an Irish Village experience on the huge pint-shaped lawn.

A new TV commercial and digital film encouraging viewers to get ready for the best St. Patrick's Day of their lives. Featuring appearances from Guinness brand partners Joe Montana and Chef Kwame Onwuachi , the spot will air nationally through March.

No matter how you choose to get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit this year – whether you're enjoying a Guinness Draught, Guinness 0 or any other Guinness pint at home or at the pub, always toast responsibly. Sláinte!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Void where prohibited by law. Contest began on 2/1: one or both prizes for one or more states may have already been awarded. Consent required from any 3rd party included in toast. DO NOT CONSUME ALCOHOL WHEN MAKING TOAST. Submission of video grants all rights in its content to Sponsor, without compensation or further notice. 1 entry per person. Alcohol is NOT part of prize. Winners selected by judging of video entries based on originality/creativity, delivery of toast, alignment with spirit of GUINNESS and St. Patrick's Day. Subject to official rules at Toast.guinness.com.

Sponsor: Diageo Beer Company USA, New York, NY.

GUINNESS Draught Stout. Imported by Diageo Beer Company USA., New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Salina Benitez, TAYLOR

sbenitez@taylorstrategy.com

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO

kelly.pepe@diageo.com

View original content:

SOURCE Diageo Beer Company USA